My vote goes to the Pegula family for managing to steal a billion dollars of taxpayer money in order to feed a niche demographic’s entertainment for a couple of months every year while an entire region continues to decline and its occupants suffer. These are truly disgusting humans
I'm really surprised Parcells didn't mention that the offense is too predictable in that the majority of plays called are for 10 to 25 yard passes, even on first & second down. NFL defenses have figured that out and play defense to defend that. Josh rarely takes the shorter routes, and when he does, it's usually too late, and that route is tightly contested. In his defense, when teams blitz and the RB, TE or both have to stay in and block, he sometimes has no short route option. A flaw in the pass routes called. A better run game and short pass offense on early downs is needed. WAY too many 2nd & 3rd down and longs to continue drives.
