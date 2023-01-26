Read full article on original website
BBC
Free showers offered to help with cost of living
Six leisure centres are offering a free hot shower to help with the rising cost of living. Residents in south Essex can use the facilities by "asking for Tommy" at reception. The scheme is being run by the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) along with local authorities in the area.
Upworthy
Teen prodigy has extraordinary crocheting skills and uses it to raise money to help his village
John Larson was only five years old when he picked up his first set of hooks and learned how to crochet from an easy tutorial. And by age of six, he was competing against the grandmas in the county fairs. Today, his crochet business is blooming so well that he has stopped taking orders due to the high demand he receives with each passing day. His mom, Jennifer, spoke to Good Morning America, saying, "He's gotten about 2,500 orders in the last two weeks." His Instagram account, which is more like his business page, has reached over 390K followers and the numbers just keep going up! His mom told GMA that his fame comes from the online crocheting boards and that the community is very kind and encouraging.
They found the Lord and sobriety at the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake
Three years ago, Lester and Stephanie Herrera were going to jail; now they’re sober, free and praising the Lord. They received help from the Salt Lake Rescue Mission.
