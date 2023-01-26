John Larson was only five years old when he picked up his first set of hooks and learned how to crochet from an easy tutorial. And by age of six, he was competing against the grandmas in the county fairs. Today, his crochet business is blooming so well that he has stopped taking orders due to the high demand he receives with each passing day. His mom, Jennifer, spoke to Good Morning America, saying, "He's gotten about 2,500 orders in the last two weeks." His Instagram account, which is more like his business page, has reached over 390K followers and the numbers just keep going up! His mom told GMA that his fame comes from the online crocheting boards and that the community is very kind and encouraging.

6 DAYS AGO