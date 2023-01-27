Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Loneliness is associated with new onset mental health problems
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
Illicit Drugs That Have Medicinal Benefits
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
Medical News Today
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Schizophrenia and Depression?
Mood symptoms can be expected in schizophrenia, but many people don’t realize how common it is to live with schizophrenia and depression. Receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis can feel daunting. It generally means you’ve been experiencing symptoms of psychosis — episodes when your brain is unable to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t.
Healthline
How Gaining Weight In Your Midsection After 45 Can Affect Your Future Health
A new study found that people who carried excess weight in midlife had a higher risk of being pre-frail or frail 21 years later. This could potentially impact their quality of life as they age. Older adults who are frail have a higher risk of falling and being injured, being...
Medical News Today
Can people with schizophrenia work?
Stigma, discrimination, and lack of support are real barriers to employment for people with schizophrenia. However, with treatment and support, people with the condition may be able to manage their symptoms and perform meaningful work. Working may offer many benefits to people with severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia.
Freethink
Study suggests that exercise should be prescribed to mental health patients
Exercise has long been prescribed as part of a healthy lifestyle — an important directive, considering that 80 percent of Americans are insufficiently active. Previous research has shown that lifting weights helps lift depression, cardiovascular activities reduce the effects of anxiety, and any type of movement improves mental health.
psychologytoday.com
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders
In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
hcplive.com
Anxiety, Depressive Disorder Prevalence Greater Among Alopecia Areata Patients
In this recent study, mental health conditions associated with alopecia areata were assessed by the study’s investigators. Alopecia areata (AA) patients are more likely to develop anxiety and depressive disorders compared to the general population, according to recent findings. The meta-analysis was designed to examine the difference between rates...
Psychology Says: People can die of a socio-cultural death
An incredible amount of research is done in psychology. We all know the conclusion of some studies, just think of the Asch experiment into conformity or the Stanford Prison experiment. But do you already know these facts?
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Autism Crisis in America
As the number of children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to rise in the U.S., America has found itself in the midst of an autism crisis on its hands due to a persistent shortage of funding and resources for individuals with autism.
Catalight Care Services Professionals Convene to Learn and Discuss Social Determinants of Health, Person-Centered Care and other Top Priorities
WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Catalight Care Services, one of the nation’s largest behavioral health networks, recently concluded its fourth annual Enhancing Your Impact Conference for behavioral and mental health care practitioners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005723/en/ Dr. Tracy Gayeski, Senior Vice President, Catalight Care Services (Photo: Business Wire)
WNDU
Medical Moment: A plant-based treatment to help quit vaping
(WNDU) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5,600,000 American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. For some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial on a plant-based product that has...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Medical News Today
What to know about speech therapy for autism
Autistic people often have challenges with social communication and interaction. Speech therapy can help them communicate more meaningfully and effectively by building their communication and social skills. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a developmental disorder that affects a person’s ability to learn, behave, communicate, and interact with others....
Healthline
What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Pain Management
Ketamine therapy is a newer approach to managing chronic pain. While early results are promising, there’s a lot to consider before giving it a try. Ketamine therapy is a possible treatment for chronic pain, which is pain that lasts longer than 3 months. While ketamine therapy isn’t typically a first-line treatment, it may be an option if other pain management strategies haven’t worked.
There is Always Something to Fight for
Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor. You can also get crisis text support via the Crisis Text Line by texting NAMI to 741741.
ajmc.com
Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat
Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
