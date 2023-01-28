ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — The 2023 Great 48

Musicians from across the nation took part in various jam sessions and musical instructional and lecture courses in Bakersfield, mostly at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. The four-day event, Jan. 5-8, also featured a free concert and 48 hours of continuous jam sessions in several rooms.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Petroleum Club at Sundale

The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July. The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner

Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Bakersfield, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mira Monte High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Centennial student celebrates two prestigious wins in as many days

Vaishvi Joshi, a Centennial High School senior, experienced an eventful and celebratory weekend as she was a key part of two prestigious victories. Joshi served as CEO of Centennial’s top business plan team at the Virtual Enterprise California State Conference & Exhibition on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. With Centennial, the team captain also won the Kern County Mock Trials on Saturday at Kern County Superior Court.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ

Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCFD: Fire at vacant McFarland building causes $4M loss

For three hours firefighters battled flames Sunday that consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Twenty-five personnel sprayed water on a 3,500-square-foot, single-story structure in the 29000 block Schuster Road with help from North Kern State Prison firefighters.
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Caltrans will move forward with $165 million Keene Pavement Project

Caltrans is moving forward on a $165 million project that will remove four curves, replace disintegrating pavement and make other improvements on a 10- to 12-mile stretch of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi. That section of the highway has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years, including...
TEHACHAPI, CA

