Bakersfield Californian
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — The 2023 Great 48
Musicians from across the nation took part in various jam sessions and musical instructional and lecture courses in Bakersfield, mostly at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. The four-day event, Jan. 5-8, also featured a free concert and 48 hours of continuous jam sessions in several rooms.
Bakersfield Californian
Enjoy Soul Food spots in Bakersfield
In honor of Black History Month, here are some of the go-to spots for soul food in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
‘I like the challenge’: Bakersfield parks chief Rick Anthony, happy to be home, looks forward to a big year
Rick Anthony sometimes laughs when he thinks about Martin Luther King Jr. Park. While growing up in Bakersfield, the park kept him out of trouble for the most part. Yet there were times when Anthony admittedly could not hold back his anger.
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: So much to love about food in Bakersfield
We’ve made a good month great. February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
Bakersfield Californian
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Petroleum Club at Sundale
The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July. The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's...
Bakersfield Californian
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
Bakersfield Californian
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
2 garden-themed events to take place in Bakersfield
With Spring approaching, many people are getting their green thumb ready. Gardeners in Bakersfield can look forward to two events aimed at them.
KGET 17
Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner
Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
Bakersfield, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Bakersfield, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mira Monte High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
Bakersfield Californian
Centennial student celebrates two prestigious wins in as many days
Vaishvi Joshi, a Centennial High School senior, experienced an eventful and celebratory weekend as she was a key part of two prestigious victories. Joshi served as CEO of Centennial’s top business plan team at the Virtual Enterprise California State Conference & Exhibition on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. With Centennial, the team captain also won the Kern County Mock Trials on Saturday at Kern County Superior Court.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ
Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Kern County to premiere on Hulu
A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez.
Bakersfield Californian
KCFD: Fire at vacant McFarland building causes $4M loss
For three hours firefighters battled flames Sunday that consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Twenty-five personnel sprayed water on a 3,500-square-foot, single-story structure in the 29000 block Schuster Road with help from North Kern State Prison firefighters.
Bakersfield Channel
Your weekend forecast: Nice conditions for Saturday, weak storm for Sunday
We are tracking some nice outdoor weather for Saturday, so if you have any outdoor chores or activities to do, you may want to get them done before Sunday. Saturday, Bakersfield will see a high of 58°. Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 50s, while the Kern...
Bakersfield Californian
Caltrans will move forward with $165 million Keene Pavement Project
Caltrans is moving forward on a $165 million project that will remove four curves, replace disintegrating pavement and make other improvements on a 10- to 12-mile stretch of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi. That section of the highway has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years, including...
Bakersfield Californian
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
