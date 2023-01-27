Read full article on original website
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Is Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) a Buy Following Its Pullback?
Metro (TSE:MRU) stock has finally been pulling back recently, now over 8% from its all-time high. While this may not seem like a big pullback compared to the many stocks that got crushed last year, it's a noticeable drop for such a stable Canadian grocery/drugstore company. In a previous article, we noted that MRU stock didn't present much upside potential since it was near its all-time high and was a bit overpriced. However, Metro stock looks fairly priced now and could moderately reward investors in the long term, but we remain neutral because we don't see an eye-catching opportunity.
Here's Why SoFi Stock Surged Today
Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) leaped 12.5% on Monday after the financial services provider said it was on track to achieve profitability later this year. SoFi's net revenue rocketed 60% year over year to $457 million in the fourth quarter. The fintech company offers relatively high interest rates for its popular checking and savings accounts. That's helping it attract new members and rapidly grow its deposit base.
Cryptoverse: Big investors edge back to bitcoin
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Big investors are dipping their toes into crypto waters again after a bumper month for bitcoin. Digital asset investment products, often favored by institutional investors, saw inflows of over $117 million last week, the biggest weekly increase since last July, according to data from asset manager CoinShares.
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Why Chevron Stock Tumbled Today
The gloom hanging over Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) stock didn't evaporate on Monday. The energy giant's shares fell by almost 3% in price on a day when the S&P 500 index lost a comparatively modest 1.3%. Investors were still glum about the company's latest earnings release, a mood that was darkened by a pair of analyst price target cuts.
Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Slipped by Nearly 4% on Monday
News of a legal defeat drove Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) share price down on the first trading day of the week. The ruling from a federal appeals court not only went against the company, it produced headlines about one of the worst scandals in its history. As a result, the stock lost 3.7% of its value across the day, which compares unfavorably to the 1.3% decline of the S&P 500 index.
W.P. Carey (WPC) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.26), with the stock changing hands as low as $84.75 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of QVML
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (Symbol: QVML), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $27.24 per unit.
Why Deckers (DECK) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Deckers (DECK), which belongs to the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of Ugg footwear...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $325.03, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
BlackRock Increases Position in BioNano Genomics (BNGO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.24MM shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.66MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 30, 2023
American Express Company AXP is a diversified financial services company, offering charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide.American Express' shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Several growth initiatives, such as launching new products, enhancing existing features, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting its revenues. Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carry higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well. Its balance sheet looks strong with manageable debt. Solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments and capital deployment via share buybacks and dividends. American Express’ return on equity (ROE) reinforces its growth potential. The company intends to hike dividends by 15% to 60 cents per share, starting from the first quarter of 2023.
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $29.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $4.02, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.74%...
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
