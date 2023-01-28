ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 302

Guest
2d ago

No you are not. You are failing as a parent. Children need adult guidance not coddling. You need mental help and so does your child. But don’t worry you will sterilize your child now and you don’t have to worry about having mentally ill grandchildren.

Reply(3)
224
Robert Mack
2d ago

that is what happens when your children are brainwashed from the time they started school until they are teenagers. it is they same way they brainwashed the world with all this covid stuff.

Reply(3)
116
Jody Lanham
2d ago

so who has had a 12 year old, esp a girl, who didn't struggle with looks and fitting into a mold, things they like or don't like, and frequently changing their mind. and there is no such thing as non binary; you are rather male or female. how you choose to present or hide that is up to you but you cannot say you are neither. any patent who accepts this nonsense is lazy, brainwashed and has been sucked into the woke agenda, they no longer possess common sense and have no right to be raising a child. anything a child SAS about his or her body or sex, if you know for a fact they would never come up with it without social influence, you must treat it as a temporary solution to a much deeper internal struggle

Reply
73
Related
BBC

Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed

The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
New York Post

I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk

Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
Upworthy

A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.

This article originally appeared on 08.17.16A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.
Indy100

American living in UK weirded out by everyday things like letterboxes and radiators

An American living in the UK has hilariously highlighted everyday things that baffle her, including letterboxes and having no plugs in the bathroom. In a viral TikTok that's racked up over half a million views, Michaela (@bigfluffydoggos) lifted the lid on her most bizarre finds. She kickstarted by expressing her initial confusion about letterboxes or the "mail slot" as she called it. Micaela said she used to think people were "breaking in" when her mail got delivered, but later acknowledged it was "actually really convenient." The TikToker then turned her attention to plugs and their notable size difference. She also...
Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1109M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy