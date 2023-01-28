Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Man Relying on Wife to Pay for His Family's Dinner with Inheritance Blasted
"Your mother died after an illness and the thing your in-laws take from this is 'great, now she can pay for everything,'" commented one shocked Reddit user.
Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.
‘The Way Home’s Sadie Laflamme-Snow Warns Of ‘Consequences’ For Alice’s Time-Traveling (Exclusive)
The Way Home is a major hit for Hallmark, and everyone wants to know what’s next in this family saga. Alice can travel back into the past, and she’s slowly learning more about her family’s complicated history. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sadie Laflamme-Snow about what’s next for Alice and her travels back to the past.
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time
It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Man who spent more than ten years in a coma awoke to share an incredible story
Details of a remarkable recovery from a guy who spent years "trapped" inside his body but was still able to hear, see, and understand everything around him have been revealed. Martin Pistorius, who is now 47, had a sore throat when he returned from school one day.
Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.
Upworthy
Cleaning lady finds her family heirloom at client's home 20 years later. They gift it back to her
Family heirlooms are an integral part of the heritage and ancestry for most of us. Whether it is rings, clothes, or any other kind of artifact passed down through generations, it holds a special place in history and the heart of those who possess it. Unfortunately, at times these heirlooms often disappear or get lost owing to the changing times and lifestyles. Annie Cunningham thought the same when an artwork and family heirloom disappeared 20 years ago. However, she would never have thought it would be accidentally discovered one day while cleaning a house.
Widow Cheered for How She Removed Husband's Mistress From His Funeral
"She had no business there," said the widow, defending her actions online.
'I Started Dating My Best Friend, He Said One Thing That Made Me End it'
Katie McNamara told Newsweek about the friendship that helped change her perspective on romantic relationships.
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
People kept calling me a different name for years – then I bumped into my identical stranger living in the same town
A MAN was puzzled why people kept calling him by a different name - until he discovered he had a doppelganger. Retired priest Neil Richardson bumped into his identical stranger twin John Jemison when they both went on a coach trip. The duo discovered that apart from their looks, they...
A man walked into his neighbor's home one night and fell asleep, he realized his mistake when he awoke the next day
In the part of the world from which I hail, there were not many constructive activities to do after the sun sets. After a hard day’s work, the older men would naturally congregate under the home of one of their cronies and alcohol consumption and story-telling would commence.
Couple's big day 'ruined' after family refuses to attend child-free wedding
The dreaded pre-wedding jitters are perfectly normal when getting married and drama between family members is bound to happen... but what about when your 'fiancée 'hates' your family and 'ruins' everything?. Well, this is a reality for one man who took to Mumsnet anonymously and opened up on the...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Bartender Finds Lost Purse, No One Can Believe What's Inside
Coach, the handbag company, said: "This is an amazing use of a purse."
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1109M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0