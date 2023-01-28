Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
How much will it cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl 57?
Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles play at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ unforced 'ghost' fumble had NFL fans convinced the Bengals put a hex on him
We’re used to seeing Patrick Mahomes pull off the incredible in clutch moments in the postseason. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback has become the face of the league expressly because of what he does in January. We’re definitely not used to what happened in the third quarter of...
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL fans blasted Terry Bradshaw for ruining the Eagles' NFC championship trophy celebration
Terry Bradshaw is a lot, and not always in a great way. We learned that again right after the Eagles beat the 49ers in the NFC championship game, as the former Steelers QB was given the hosting duties for the trophy presentation and it… did not go well at all.
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
What channel is the Bengals vs Chiefs game on? How to watch the AFC championship on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The winner will claim the AFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Bengals, already the AFC North champions, beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Jan. 22 in a...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move
The Empire State Building left sports fans confused with a bizarre move they pulled on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championsip Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Eagles fans around the city of Philadelphia and elsewhere were elated. They climbed up street poles to celebrate the... The post Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video: Anita Baker Sings National Anthem Ahead Of 49ers-Eagles
The NFC Championship between the 49ers and Eagles is officially underway. The game's winner will advance to the Super Bowl where it will play the winner of Bengals-Chiefs. Before Sunday's NFC Championship Game began, Detroit legend Anita Baker sang the national anthem. Take a ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Joey Bosa Uses Homophobic Language During Exchange With Eagles Fans
Joey Bosa went at it with fans in Philadelphia prior to the Eagles-49ers game. Joey Bosa got into a heated argument with fans in Philidelphia prior to the Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. The incident comes after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round after forfeting a 27-point lead.
Chiefs-Eagles: Super Bowl LVII predictions, picks, odds, questions
Kansas City. Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII. The matchup is set, and we have early predictions, matchup insight, looming questions and team breakdowns for the big game.
