Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Related
Kenny Payne criticism continues from media after Louisville basketball gets squashed by Notre Dame
Kenny Payne's tumultuous first season as Louisville's head men's basketball coach continued Saturday at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish led comfortably throughout a 76-62 victory. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game skid and sent Payne's Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) to their 10th consecutive loss as the ACC's only remaining winless team.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama holds on to lofty spot in Top 25 And 1 despite blowout at Oklahoma
Four teams ranked in the top five of Saturday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Saturday. Three of them lost -- all on the road in what was the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Home teams went 8-2 in the event to underline just how difficult it can be to win on the road in either league.
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 76-62 Loss at Notre Dame
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting guard/forward said after their win/loss at the Fighting Irish:
Rumor: Nation's top quarterback and 2024 USC target to transfer for senior season
Dylan Raiola is visiting Lincoln Riley and USC this weekend
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as championship contenders
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after upset-filled Saturday of college basketball
Saturday featured quite a few exciting games across college basketball, including a pair of matchups between AP-ranked teams. Following all of the action, ESPN has again updated their BPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. The Big 12/SEC Challenge dominated Saturday’s action, featuring some phenomenal showdowns and shocking results...
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
3 BYU players suspended for matchup against No. 22 Saint Mary’s
Jaxson Robinson, Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman have been suspended for one game by BYU Cougars coach Mark Pope because they broke a team rule.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney. Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation. USC already ...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
QUACK: EDGE Jaxson Jones Commits to Oregon
Sunday started off with a bang for Oregon on the recruiting trail. After backing off from a commitment to Washington earlier this week, Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) EDGE Jaxson Jones has committed to Oregon following a visit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive line prospect announced his commitment Sunday morning on social media.
FOX Sports
Long Beach State hosts Pepper and UC Davis
UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 6-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-10, 5-4 Big West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -3.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Long Beach State Beach after Elijah Pepper scored 28 points in UC Davis' 79-58 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.
FOX Sports
Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
FOX Sports
Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles...
FOX Sports
Reynolds leads Saint Joseph's over George Mason 79-76
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph's to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday. Reynolds was 9-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III pitched in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ejike Obinna made all seven of his shots and scored 15.
Yardbarker
Last-second bucket gives No. 22 Saint Mary's rare win at BYU
Aidan Mahaney knocked down a 15-foot turnaround jumper with 0.4 seconds left to give No. 22 Saint Mary's a 57-56 victory over BYU on Saturday night in West Coast Conference play at Provo, Utah. Mahaney was well-guarded by Fousseyni Traore as he drove into the lane before he faded back...
Comments / 0