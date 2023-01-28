ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

QUACK: EDGE Jaxson Jones Commits to Oregon

Sunday started off with a bang for Oregon on the recruiting trail. After backing off from a commitment to Washington earlier this week, Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) EDGE Jaxson Jones has committed to Oregon following a visit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive line prospect announced his commitment Sunday morning on social media.
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Long Beach State hosts Pepper and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 6-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-10, 5-4 Big West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -3.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Long Beach State Beach after Elijah Pepper scored 28 points in UC Davis' 79-58 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX Sports

Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX Sports

Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX Sports

Reynolds leads Saint Joseph's over George Mason 79-76

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph's to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday. Reynolds was 9-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III pitched in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ejike Obinna made all seven of his shots and scored 15.
FAIRFAX, VA
Yardbarker

Last-second bucket gives No. 22 Saint Mary's rare win at BYU

Aidan Mahaney knocked down a 15-foot turnaround jumper with 0.4 seconds left to give No. 22 Saint Mary's a 57-56 victory over BYU on Saturday night in West Coast Conference play at Provo, Utah. Mahaney was well-guarded by Fousseyni Traore as he drove into the lane before he faded back...
PROVO, UT

