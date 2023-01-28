ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Attitude is not a problem – Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool woes not down to mindset

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeOfH_0kUMS7BD00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists attitude is not the issue for his misfiring side this season.

Six Premier League defeats is four more than they suffered in the whole of last season but, while their hold on the Carabao Cup is over, their defence of the FA Cup continues at Brighton on Sunday.

The side returning to the scene of what Klopp described as the worst performance of his managerial career just a fortnight ago gives the players a chance to prove they have learned from that and can build on the back of two successive clean sheets.

“If it (the problem) would be attitude it would be really easy, then it is not like they on purpose played bad,” he said.

“It never happened. That is why I cannot sit here and say, ‘I told them everything, they just can’t do it’.

“Attitude is not a problem. It is the understanding of the necessity.

“For example, a player would check his running stats after the game and say he ran exactly the same. But defending in the first place is input.

“The Brighton game was good for making 100,000 percent everyone aware of this fact. That was the low point, like, ‘OK, that is not allowed’.

“It is hard work to get there again. If it was easy everyone could have done it.

“I really saw real steps in the right direction and that’s important and must be my first concern when I think about the starting line-up.”

It has almost been forgotten amid their recent travails and struggles to get past Wolves that Liverpool are the FA Cup holders, having beaten Chelsea at Wembley last May.

Not that Klopp believes that has any influence.

“Being cup holders, I don’t think it’s (a) massive advantage in the competition. We start completely new,” he added.

“We know how great the event is if you arrive at the final, so that’s helpful if you want.”

One of the positives of the last couple of matches has been the performance of 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic.

The teenager has started back-to-back games alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita and this week signed a new contract until 2027.

“We were pretty careful with him, because of his age. He showed now he is ready and for us it is very helpful, with all of his natural skills,” said Klopp.

“It’s something we didn’t show often enough in the recent games; aggression, but a good aggression – it’s not that he kicks players.

“He is a good footballer on top of that so that’s obviously very important in the centre of the park.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
The Independent

I didn’t become a bad manager overnight – Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool record

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has not become a bad coach overnight but will not think about his legacy at the club until he has retired.Inconsistent results this season have left his side ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United with a match in hand, having already relinquished their hold on the Carabao Cup.But last season they were two games away from winning an unprecedented quadruple and Klopp is keen to put things in perspective.“I knew it would be difficult, absolutely. Last year was super-intense, much longer than we could have expected because...
Yardbarker

Ten Hag praises 2-goal Casemiro as Man Utd defeat Reading in FA Cup

Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United cruised past Reading to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. After a frustrating first period for the hosts the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals' resistance early in the second half, scooping in the first of his two goals after racing on to Antony's incisive pass.
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Yardbarker

Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display

Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...
Yardbarker

Man Utd captain Maguire: Rashford will be frustrated

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suggested that striker Marcus Rashford would not have been too pleased at missing out on a club record. Rashford was taken off in the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, having failed to score in the game. If Rashford had...
Yardbarker

Liverpool boss Klopp on FA Cup exit: Our away fans can see the improvement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tried to be positive after their FA Cup elimination at Brighton. The Reds went in front at Falmer Stadium through Harvey Elliott's neat finish; however, Lewis Dunk deflected a shot from Tariq Lamptey to wrong-foot Alisson Becker and level before the break. The fourth-round tie was...
Yardbarker

Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
Yardbarker

Liverpool boss Klopp rejects need for late signings

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the prospect of making a late delve into the transfer market to bring in reinforcements. Klopp says they won't be buying despite watching his side exit the FA Cup following a 2-1 fourth round defeat to Brighton on Sunday. The Reds lost at...
Yardbarker

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Hutchison: Salah is struggling

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison says Mohame Salah is clearly struggling after their FA Cup defeat at Brighton. Hutchison, who played 60 times for the Reds, has bluntly described Salah's misfortune in front of goal this season. "When you look at the first goal big deflection, I think Liverpool were...
Yardbarker

Liverpool boss Klopp calls for perspective over underperforming season

Jurgen Klopp has responded to criticism of Liverpool's recent results, saying he has not become a bad manager overnight. Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four. Last season they were two games away from a quadruple, with Klopp now calling for perspective. "I didn't...
BBC

Joao Cancelo: Bayern Munich in talks to sign Manchester City defender

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is in line to join German champions Bayern Munich before Tuesday's transfer deadline. A deal for the Portugal full-back is still to be completed but the proposal is for an initial loan with a 70m euro (£61.5m) option to buy in the summer. The...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy