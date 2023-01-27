Read full article on original website
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Nursing home owners drained cash while residents deteriorated, state filings suggest
After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. Part of a ceiling collapsed on a nurse, the air conditioning conked out regularly, and a toilet once burst on Sample while she was helping a resident in the bathroom, she recalled in a court deposition.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Ruling strikes down vaccination mandate, but industry experts say it won’t help with hiring
A New York court ruling striking down the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers won’t have much of an impact on senior living providers who continue to face a workforce crisis, according to industry experts. Jan. 13, Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri sided with a...
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Exempt medical malpractice in wrongful death expansion
A proposed compromise by Gov. Kathy Hochul to exempt medical malpractice claims in a measure that is meant to expand New York's wrongful death statute was rejected by state lawmakers hours after it was floated. Hochul made the 11th hour proposal to what has been a hotly contested measure that...
Child shooting deaths in New York reignite debate over criminal justice reform plan
New York Republicans and Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul have introduced new criminal justice reform plans amid backlash over a rise in gun violence.
Advocates continue push to lower legal BAC in NY
Advocates and lawmakers continue a years-long push for New York to be the second state in the country to lower the legal blood alcohol content from .08 to .05. But some, like local bar and restaurant owners, remain skeptical of the potential change.
NY Family Court Law Will Change the Outcome of Custody Cases
NY family court law will change the outcome of custody casesPhoto by(@baona/iStock) “Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many cases in recent years where bad decisions were made by a judge, and we want to avoid that.” – “NY Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the 81st District”
Advocates call for stricter laws protecting children during custody proceedings
Lawmakers and advocates were in Albany on Monday to call for stricter laws to prevent child abuse and death during custody proceedings.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!
Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
The deadline for Governor Hochul to act upon the Grieving Families Act is here
The Last Bill Standing: the deadline for Governor Hochul to act upon the Grieving Families Act is here
therealdeal.com
George Santos’ alleged Ponzi scheme victimized RE agent
Before George Santos was a duplicitous congressperson, he was allegedly one of the figures behind a Ponzi scheme that ensnared at least one member of the real estate industry. George Santos served as Harbor City Capital’s New York regional director for more than a year, the Washington Post reported. In April 2021, the SEC filed a suit against the company, claiming it defrauded investors of millions in a Ponzi scheme. The case was stayed because the same subject is under criminal investigation.
Post Register
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
NY lawmakers will codify abortion in state constitution, then voters to decide
On Tuesday afternoon the Democrat majority New York state legislature passed an amendment that would constitutionally guarantee abortion rights among other protections. This ostensibly was done in response to the federal overturning of legal abortion in Roe v. Wade. As of now, the vast majority of legal abortion options dude to the old Roe law, are no longer available.
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
nystateofpolitics.com
United Federation of Teachers wants changes to authorization of New York charter schools
In 1998, Albany legislators traded the establishment of charter schools for a 38% pay hike. Former Gov. George Pataki painted then-state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver into a corner by threatening to veto a planned pay increase – the first in ten years – if the speaker didn’t make some concessions on charters. Until then, the Assembly, which was (and is) controlled by pro-teachers’ union Democrats, hadn’t entertained the idea of approving charter schools.
NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens
NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Comments / 0