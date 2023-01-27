ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
Hochul: Exempt medical malpractice in wrongful death expansion

A proposed compromise by Gov. Kathy Hochul to exempt medical malpractice claims in a measure that is meant to expand New York's wrongful death statute was rejected by state lawmakers hours after it was floated. Hochul made the 11th hour proposal to what has been a hotly contested measure that...
NY Family Court Law Will Change the Outcome of Custody Cases

NY family court law will change the outcome of custody casesPhoto by(@baona/iStock) “​​Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many cases in recent years where bad decisions were made by a judge, and we want to avoid that.” – “NY Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the 81st District”
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion

A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!

Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
George Santos’ alleged Ponzi scheme victimized RE agent

Before George Santos was a duplicitous congressperson, he was allegedly one of the figures behind a Ponzi scheme that ensnared at least one member of the real estate industry. George Santos served as Harbor City Capital’s New York regional director for more than a year, the Washington Post reported. In April 2021, the SEC filed a suit against the company, claiming it defrauded investors of millions in a Ponzi scheme. The case was stayed because the same subject is under criminal investigation.
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
NY lawmakers will codify abortion in state constitution, then voters to decide

On Tuesday afternoon the Democrat majority New York state legislature passed an amendment that would constitutionally guarantee abortion rights among other protections. This ostensibly was done in response to the federal overturning of legal abortion in Roe v. Wade. As of now, the vast majority of legal abortion options dude to the old Roe law, are no longer available.
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations

A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
United Federation of Teachers wants changes to authorization of New York charter schools

In 1998, Albany legislators traded the establishment of charter schools for a 38% pay hike. Former Gov. George Pataki painted then-state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver into a corner by threatening to veto a planned pay increase – the first in ten years – if the speaker didn’t make some concessions on charters. Until then, the Assembly, which was (and is) controlled by pro-teachers’ union Democrats, hadn’t entertained the idea of approving charter schools.
NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens

NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.

