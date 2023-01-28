ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Dayton hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-13, 1-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-8, 6-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Dayton Flyers after Philip Alston scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago's 72-58 loss to the Duquesne Dukes. The Flyers have gone 11-1 at home. Dayton is 0-2 in games decided by less...
DAYTON, OH
Chicago St. 76, The Citadel 75

CHICAGO ST. (7-17) Cardet 5-10 11-14 21, Corbett 8-14 1-2 18, B.Davis 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 5-7 2-2 15, Weaver 6-14 0-1 14, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, K.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Kacuol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 14-19 76. THE CITADEL (9-14) Clark 8-14 4-8 20, Ash 8-11 1-1 24,...
CHICAGO, IL
Iowa hosts Northwestern after Audige's 24-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes after Chase Audige scored 24 points in Northwestern's 81-61 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Hawkeyes have gone 10-2 in home games. Iowa averages 81.3 points while outscoring...
IOWA CITY, IA

