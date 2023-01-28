Current Records: South Carolina 8-12; Georgia 13-7 The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-12 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bulldogs and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

