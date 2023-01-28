ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

North Carolina Central hosts Bryant and Norfolk State

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-10, 3-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-7, 4-2 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -5.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State's 82-68 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
NORFOLK, VA
Porterville Recorder

Marist hosts Jones and Quinnipiac

Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-6, 6-4 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Marist Red Foxes after Dezi Jones scored 24 points in Quinnipiac's 78-72 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bobcats are 6-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac has a 6-0 record in games decided...
HAMDEN, CT
Porterville Recorder

Fordham hosts Saint Louis following Moore's 30-point outing

Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 7-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (17-4, 5-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Khalid Moore scored 30 points in Fordham's 85-70 victory against the George Washington Colonials. The Rams have gone 13-2 in home games. Fordham scores 72.7 points and has outscored...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Norfolk St. 77, NC Central 71

NC CENTRAL (10-11) Boone 0-3 0-0 0, Monroe 3-11 1-1 8, Medley-Bacon 5-6 7-8 17, Maultsby 3-9 0-0 8, Wright 7-11 4-6 21, Cleveland 0-5 4-4 4, Fennell 2-3 0-1 4, Harris 1-3 1-2 3, Butts 2-6 2-2 6, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-24 71. NORFOLK ST. (15-7)
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy