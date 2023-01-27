ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
linnmar.k12.ia.us

Award Winning Art!

The works of two Linn-Mar student artists have been selected for national judging in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. “If These Walls Could Talk” by Eysen Pollard and “Reminiscence” by Diya Patel received Gold Key Honors at Regional Competition. Six other Linn-Mar entries received Silver Key recognition another earned Honorable Mention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy