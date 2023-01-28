ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to...
The Spun

Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka

When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in.  Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final.  Following ...
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"

Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
TEXAS STATE
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
The Associated Press

Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis.
atptour.com

Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Dallas Open ATP Entry List including Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner (Last Update - 30-01)

The ATP 250 event in Dallas will be played not long after the Australian Open and it will feature plenty of native players like Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner. The event returns after being held last year but the date changed. It's going to be held at the start of February now with the starting date being the 6th of that month. Reilly Opelka won the event last year and he'll return this year to try and defend his trophy. The event features only one top 10 player (Fritz) but plenty of big names that should ensure that this is a really good event.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy