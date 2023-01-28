The ATP 250 event in Dallas will be played not long after the Australian Open and it will feature plenty of native players like Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner. The event returns after being held last year but the date changed. It's going to be held at the start of February now with the starting date being the 6th of that month. Reilly Opelka won the event last year and he'll return this year to try and defend his trophy. The event features only one top 10 player (Fritz) but plenty of big names that should ensure that this is a really good event.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO