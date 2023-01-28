Read full article on original website
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to...
Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka
When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in. Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final. Following ...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph
Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win
Now the race is on to see who breaks the tie with title No. 23.
Djokovic wins 2023 Australian Open men's singles final with sweep of Tsitsipas, claims 10th title
Novak Djokovic swept Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. The win marks the Serbian superstar's 10th Australian Open title.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
tennisuptodate.com
Draw confirmed for 2023 Thailand Open Hua Hin as Andreescu starts campaign against Dart
The 2023 Thailand Open Draw has been confirmed with the WTA 250 set to take place in Hua Hin between January 30 - February 5. Bianca Andreescu has received a wildcard and is top seed in Thailand but receives a tough draw in former British No.1 and rising star, Harriet Dart.
atptour.com
Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dallas Open ATP Entry List including Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner (Last Update - 30-01)
The ATP 250 event in Dallas will be played not long after the Australian Open and it will feature plenty of native players like Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner. The event returns after being held last year but the date changed. It's going to be held at the start of February now with the starting date being the 6th of that month. Reilly Opelka won the event last year and he'll return this year to try and defend his trophy. The event features only one top 10 player (Fritz) but plenty of big names that should ensure that this is a really good event.
Factbox-Tennis-Australian Open men's singles champion Novak Djokovic
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the Australian Open final on Sunday to tie the men's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.
