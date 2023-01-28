Read full article on original website
Related
saltinourhair.com
Cortona, Italy: The Gem of Southern Tuscany
We hope you're enjoying our free travel guides & tips! If so, please consider supporting our work. 🤗. Even without the fame from the book and film ‘Under the Tuscan Sun‘, Cortona, Italy, has quite a reputation. This small town in southern Tuscany has a rich history full of legends, ancient populations, battles, religion, and art, making it a great stop on any trip to Italy.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ponte Vecchio View, Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence, Tuscany, Italy By Julian Koepke
We had come through Switzerland and driven through Tuscany via Umbria to Tivoli in Lazio. The last stopover of our Italy trip in a bright red electric car took us from Orvieto to Florence. If a farewell is tough, one must leave Italy from Florence. Florence would be our last...
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
msn.com
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived
Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
KESQ
How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family
Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
FodorsTravel
I’m Broke and I Still Make It to Italy Every Year. Here’s How You Can, Too
Italy can be expensive but with these travel tips, you can afford to go there not once, but TWICE a year. For many in the know, the key to a happy life is to never stop planning your next trip to Italy. Banish the idea you must be wealthy to make your Italian dreams come true.
Ancient statue of Hercules emerges from Rome sewer repairs
An ancient Roman statue of Hercules has been discovered during repairs to the sewerage system underneath a park in Rome. The statue, which apparently dates back to the Roman imperial period (27BC to AD476), emerged from the ground around the second mile mark along the ancient Appian Way, a famed historic road.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Walkable Cities In Europe
When your feet hit the cobbled streets of Europe, you are transported to a different century, a unique culture, and an opportunity to feel the city. Walking, for the curious traveler, opens doors. You can turn left while the crowds go right. You can make personal discoveries and observations that will render a permanent place in your heart.
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
Italy's Friuli region is one of Europe's best kept secrets
Its mountains, canyons, beaches and lagoons make it one of Italy's most beautiful and varied landscapes, but few people -- and that includes Italians -- know anything about Friuli Venezia Giulia.
Win A Trip For 2 To Florence & Parma Italy!
Barilla is currently running the Love Giveaway. In the giveaway, one lucky winner will win a trip for two to Florence and Parma, Italy! The prize includes airfare, eight nights of hotel stays, $1,000 in spending money and more!. 459 other winners will win a Barilla Love pasta set including...
travelawaits.com
6 Best Italian Aperitivos You Need To Try In Rome, And Where To Find Them
The aperitivo is practically an institution in Italy. An early evening drink, the aperitivo is supposed to stimulate the appetite before dinner, as compared to the digestivo, a drink supposed to help with digestion after dinner. While this sounds as if Italians use any old excuse to enjoy a nice drink — and why not? — the aperitivo is much more a social and lifestyle choice rather than simply a medicinal one.
goeasternoregon.com
'The Paris Bookseller' a good mix of nonfiction, fiction
For aficionados of historical non-fiction — laced with fiction — the “Paris Bookseller” could not be a better choice. And for those who are not familiar with the story of Sylvia Beach and her relationship with Irish author James Joyce, it is an even better choice.
Comments / 0