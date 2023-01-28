ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slowly but surely Corey Floyd Jr. seeing his transfer to Friars play off

PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com. Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.
No. 23 Providence 70, Villanova 65

PROVIDENCE (17-5) Croswell 7-9 0-0 14, Hopkins 5-14 2-2 13, Breed 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 4-12 4-4 12, Locke 1-4 0-0 2, Bynum 7-8 2-2 19, Floyd 3-5 0-0 8, C.Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 8-8 70. VILLANOVA (10-11) Dixon 6-11...
PROVIDENCE, RI

