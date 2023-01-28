Read full article on original website
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
inforney.com
UT Tyler Notebook: Huge basketball game for Patriot women postponed
Both UT Tyler men and women's basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area, the school announced on Monday. Both games against DBU for the men's program, and Texas Woman's for the women's program have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25th at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men).
Terrell, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
inforney.com
Boys Soccer: Red Raiders blank North Forney, 10-0
Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall...
inforney.com
Soccer: Palestine extends district win streak to 84 games
DIBOLL — The No. 1 ranked Palestine Wildcats (13-0-1) extended their soccer district winning streak to 84 games with a 14-0 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night. The Wildcats scored seven goals in each half. The first half saw seven goals from seven different players. Tony Sanchez...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Brook Hill clinches district championship
McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian. Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3. It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Lady Hawks capture fifth straight district title
HAWKINS — Hawkins defeated McLeod, 68-44, on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball, clinching the Lady Hawks fifth consecutive league championship. Hawkins improves to 10-0 in district and 17-2 on the season. The Lady Hawks, coached by Quiana Conde, have two remaining district games — at Harleton (6 p.m. Tuesday) and vs. Linden-Kildare (5 p.m., Feb. 3).
inforney.com
Girls Soccer: Lily Beckham's hat trick sparks Lady Raiders by North Forney
FORNEY — Lily Beckham had a hat trick and goalkeepers Chloe Murlin and Mia Rios combined for the shutout as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated North Forney 7-0 on Friday in a District 10-6A girls soccer match. Along with Beckham's three goals, Ella Rose Embry had two goals....
KLTV
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
inforney.com
LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have announced delays or closures. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements. Hawkins ISD: Starting...
Tyler, Texas ISD Students Vaping Need Community Service Not a Felony
Could you imagine getting in trouble for all of the mistakes that you have made, especially when you were in high school? For many people reading this article social media wasn’t around or was just gaining popularity, so photos and videos weren’t being shared so much. But it’s my own personal opinion that when dealing with high school kids that make a mistake, we need to lean more on making them do community service and not give them a felony charge.
KLTV
American State Bank building in Tyler damaged after fire breaks out Sunday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at an American State Bank building on Old Jacksonville Highway Sunday evening. According to the fire marshal, the flames were on the outside of the building and never made it to the inside. The building was closed at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
What Restaurants in Tyler, Texas Do You Want to Try, But Haven’t Yet?
When it comes to restaurants in East Texas and specifically Tyler, Texas we are very lucky to have so many places that serve up generous portions of delicious food for a pretty good price. Obviously, some places are going to be better than others, but really that is just about your own opinion. Although with so many fantastic options there are always going to be some restaurants that you want to try out, but you just haven’t made it there quite yet.
KLTV
American State bank structure fire in Tyler
Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
inforney.com
Community gathers for East Texas Symphony Orchestra performance of 'The General'
Community members gathered Saturday night to watch the East Texas Symphony Orchestra resume its 2022-23 concert series with Buster Keaton’s “The General” at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. The ETSO, led by Music Director Richard Lee, provided the audience with an added visual experience by performing the...
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
Portions Of East Texas Are Under A Winter Storm Warning Thru Wednesday
Without a doubt, it's been pretty dreary around Tyler, Longview and Jacksonville, Texas the past few days, and judging from the extended forecast it looks like the sun will remain behind the clouds through at least Thursday and it may reveal itself again sometime Friday. Until then, the northwestern and...
inforney.com
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
inforney.com
Wealth of Gems: Various stones, jewelry among items showcased at East Texas Gem and Mineral Society show
The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 26th annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show in Tyler this weekend. The event took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, which featured various collectors and vendors who displayed numerous geodes, gemstones and more. The showcase also included the famous “Rock Food Table,” featured in the front of the exhibit hall.
