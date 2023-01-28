Read full article on original website
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge
The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Youri Tielemans EYED, Harry Kane price SET at £120m, TEN offers for Anthony Elanga
MANCHESTER UNITED could make a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January window or the summer, according to reports. The Belgian, 25, was heavily linked with Arsenal last year as he entered the final 12 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium. Elsewhere, United will have...
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils FA Cup party
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive...
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Newcastle vs Southampton - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything to know ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Michael Obafemi: Burnley sign Republic of Ireland striker from Swansea City
Burnley have completed the signing of Michael Obafemi from fellow Championship club Swansea City. The Republic of Ireland striker, 22, has moved to Turf Moor on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer. He scored 15 goals in 52 appearances...
Watch Arnaut Danjuma Score On Tottenham Debut
Danjuma got his Tottenham Hotspur career off to a dream start by scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win at Preston North End.
Dundee United 0-2 Celtic: Visitors break down hosts' resistance to restore nine-point lead
Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they ground down Dundee United's stubborn resistance after the break. The Glasgow side recorded the biggest away league win in the club's history with a 9-0 thumping of United on their last visit to Tannadice in August.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘launch’ £105m bid for Fernandez, Inter make Maguire enquiry, Bayern AGREE Cancelo deal
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay tuned with all the latest transfer news... Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott reckons that Sean Dyche could turn things around at Goodison Park. Dyche was confirmed as Frank Lampard's replacement earlier today and Lescott is optimistic about his appointment. He told Live...
Ross County v Hibernian team news, stats & selectors
Ross County v Hibernian (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT) Ross County will be without on-loan midfielder Nohan Kenneh as he cannot face his parent club. Long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) are the only others who are missing for County. Hibernian could hand a debut to CJ Egan-Riley after...
All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round so what number are they in the hat and where can you watch the draw?
Jimmy Dean: Scunthorpe United name Peterborough Sports boss as manager
Jimmy Dean has taken over as Scunthorpe United manager after leaving National League North club Peterborough Sports, who won four promotions under him. He will be assisted by former QPR defender Chris Plummer - who also worked with him at Peterborough Sports, where Dean became boss in 2015. Former Hartlepool...
Anthony Gordon must earn support of Newcastle fans, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon has the passion and talent to make a big impact at Newcastle after his transfer from Everton
Ryan Reynolds: Co-owner 'proud' of Wrexham's FA Cup efforts, says Phil Parkinson
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was "moved" by the side's performance against Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round, says boss Phil Parkinson. The Hollywood star, who co-owns the club with Rob McElhenney, saw Wrexham come within minutes of knocking out the Championship side. But John Egan's stoppage-time equaliser earned...
