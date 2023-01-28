Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Experts: Attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran an Attempt to Impede Azerbaijan’s Ties with Israel
Last Friday, a gunman attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, killing a member of the embassy’s security staff (Azerbaijan Security Chief Killed in Attack on Embassy in Iran). According to the Azerbaijani government, it was an act of terrorism. It was also a message from the Mullahs’ regime to Baku to slow down its involvement with Israel.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict
SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir...
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit
FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week that Ukraine had unconditional support from the bloc and that the country needed to prevail against Russian attacks to defend European values.
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
BBC
Swedish flag burnt in Jakarta amid Turkey Nato row
Protesters gathered outside Sweden's embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday to demonstrate against the burning of a Quran by a far-right Danish politician. Rasmus Paludan destroyed the Muslim holy book in Stockholm earlier in January outside the Turkish embassy. The burning, and other protests, have led to a major diplomatic...
US News and World Report
Three Killed in Russian Strike on East Ukraine City
KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian strike killed three people in a residential district of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka on Saturday, the regional governor said. Fourteen other people were wounded in the attack, which also damaged four apartment buildings and a hotel, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. "Rescuers and...
The Jewish Press
Gallant: Terrorists will be Brought to Court or the Cemetery
All terrorists will be held to account, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday following two shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Shabbat. “Every terrorist will be brought to court or to the cemetery,” he said. While Israel wants calm restored, he continued, it is nevertheless determined to quash...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Cabinet Decisions in Response to Weekend Terror Attacks
In response to the Neve Yaakov terror attack on Friday, in which 7 people were murdered outside a synagogue, including a 14-year-old boy, the Israeli cabinet made a number of decisions on Saturday night that will be implemented in response:. 1. The home of the terrorist who carried out the...
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian woman killed in Jerusalem attacks
KYIV, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his condolences on Saturday following attacks in Jerusalem in which he said a Ukrainian citizen was among the dead.
US News and World Report
Three Years On, Britain Still Waits for Brexit Dividend
LONDON (Reuters) - Three years after its departure from the European Union, Britain is yet to benefit from the Brexit dividend that was promised for its economy as it lags its peers on multiple fronts, including trade and investment. Britain exited the EU on Jan. 31, 2020, though remained in...
BBC
Kyle Smaine: US freestyle skier dies aged 31 in avalanche in Japan
Former US world champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche, his family have confirmed. Smaine, 31, was one of two skiers killed on the east slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in Japan, when the incident happened on Sunday. His father, William Smaine, confirmed to NBC News on...
BBC
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
US News and World Report
Government Bears Some Blame for Grenfell Fire, UK Housing Minister Says
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is partly to blame for the Grenfell fire which killed 72 people in 2017 as building regulations were deficient and could be exploited by developers in a way that was unsafe, housing minister Michael Gove said on Sunday. In June 2017, Grenfell Tower, a...
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data.
