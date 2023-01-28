ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Inside the Magic

Fan Catches Error on New Disneyland Ride

In the wake of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, Disneyland is receiving a lot of new additions. Along with a number of special additions like a new monorail paint job, Disneyland finally has its own version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. While the exterior and queue are currently leaving the original version at Hollywood Studios in the dust, a recent post catches a technical error that tells more than some fans might think.
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Is “Dropping the Ball,” Guests Notice Park “Falling Apart”

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and it’s clear that Cast Members try to keep the Disney magic going for Guests of all ages. Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Each Disney Park includes different attractions for Guests to enjoy. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy iconic attractions like Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and many more.
Elite Daily

Is Disney’s MagicBand+ Worth It At Disneyland? A Breakdown

Disney is always looking for new ways guests can experience the parks for the first time. Usually, it’s through all-new attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped menu items, and characters making their debut for meet and greets, but the MagicBand+ is something completely different. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced the OG MagicBands, but the new Disney MagicBand+ at Disneyland comes with some extra perks that might make you consider adding it to your theme park visit.
WDW News Today

Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort

Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
disneytips.com

Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month

Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today

New Disney100 Poison Apple Mug Creeps into the Disneyland Resort

A creepy and classy way to mark the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort is with the new Disney100 Poison Apple Mug!. The mug is inspired by the poison apple that the Evil Queen gives to Snow White in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Disney’s first fully-animated feature film.
disneyfoodblog.com

HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World

Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!

