I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
WDW News Today
Save Up to $700 on Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Stays Before or After Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Reservations
Guests can save up to $700 on a 2-night stay at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels when they book a select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through October 2, 2023. The savings are valid for resort hotel stays immediately before or after your voyage. Save $350...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
The best part of my family's 7-night trip to Disney World was our day at Universal Orlando — next time we'll stay there, too
My kids,12 and 13, said a day at Universal Studios was the best part of our seven-night trip to Disney World, where we stayed at a Disney resort.
Splash Mountain at Disney World closes for good, and people are claiming to sell water from it on eBay
Disney World’s Splash Mountain has closed permanently, but some people are trying to profit off of it after the ride’s final farewell. The attraction at the Orlando, Florida theme park closed Monday as it gets closer to reopening as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024. But since the...
Inside the Magic
Fan Catches Error on New Disneyland Ride
In the wake of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, Disneyland is receiving a lot of new additions. Along with a number of special additions like a new monorail paint job, Disneyland finally has its own version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. While the exterior and queue are currently leaving the original version at Hollywood Studios in the dust, a recent post catches a technical error that tells more than some fans might think.
Inside the Magic
Disneyland Is “Dropping the Ball,” Guests Notice Park “Falling Apart”
Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and it’s clear that Cast Members try to keep the Disney magic going for Guests of all ages. Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Each Disney Park includes different attractions for Guests to enjoy. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy iconic attractions like Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and many more.
Elite Daily
Is Disney’s MagicBand+ Worth It At Disneyland? A Breakdown
Disney is always looking for new ways guests can experience the parks for the first time. Usually, it’s through all-new attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped menu items, and characters making their debut for meet and greets, but the MagicBand+ is something completely different. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced the OG MagicBands, but the new Disney MagicBand+ at Disneyland comes with some extra perks that might make you consider adding it to your theme park visit.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort
Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
I've gone on 10 VIP tours at Disney World that cost up to $900 an hour. Here's what they're like, and why I swear they're worth it.
I moved to Orlando five years ago to be closer to Disney World, and since then, I've done several $6,000+ private tours of the theme parks.
disneytips.com
Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month
Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Universal Just Solidly Roasted Disney Parkgoers Who Have Been Trying To Sell Splash Mountain Water
Splash Mountain riders at Disney World are bottling and selling the classic ride's water and Universal just roasted the practice.
Disney World Hands the Anniversary Baton to Disneyland
Disney celebrates its centennial with new draws at its original theme park resort in California.
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Poison Apple Mug Creeps into the Disneyland Resort
A creepy and classy way to mark the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort is with the new Disney100 Poison Apple Mug!. The mug is inspired by the poison apple that the Evil Queen gives to Snow White in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Disney’s first fully-animated feature film.
The Differences Between Mickey And Minnie's Runaway Railway At Disneyland And Disney World
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway already exists at Walt Disney World, but the Disneyland version is different.
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
disneyfoodblog.com
HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World
Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
