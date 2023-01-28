Read full article on original website
College Football News
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time
According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings. Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time. Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
thecomeback.com
Disgraced head coach moving away from college town
After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
Men's college basketball Power Rankings: New week, new No. 1 (again)
A Zach Edey-led Purdue remains dominant, while the rest of the Top 16 shuffles around and mid-majors take over the waiting room.
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty
In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them. Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
Sporting News
Nick Saban on Brock Purdy: Alabama coach had blunt assessment of 'below average' QB before offering scholarship
Nick Saban isn't going to mince words, even to people he's ostensibly trying to woo. Ahead of 49ers vs. Cowboys, some words to 49ers QB Brock Purdy from Saban began to circulate, in which Saban apparently criticized the then-Arizona-based quarterback. Purdy, a three-star recruit, would eventually sign with Iowa State.
Rumor: Nation's top quarterback and 2024 USC target to transfer for senior season
Dylan Raiola is visiting Lincoln Riley and USC this weekend
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
National Signing Day 2023: Predicting where Top 10 unsigned recruits land
Predicting where the top 10 unsigned recruits will end up signing on National Signing Day. While most of the top college football prospects have already put pen to paper, there are a handful of high school stars who remain unsigned heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. For...
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
What Rick Barnes told Rodney Terry after he took over as Texas head coach
Rodney Terry took over on game day. He was named the acting head coach at Texas on December 12, only hours removed from former head coach Chris Beard’s arrest. Later than night, the Longhorns were hosting Rice. “He was in an uncharted situation that very few coaches have been...
5-star Alabama commit shares update on his recruitment following LSU visit
5-star Alabama pledge Jaylen Mbakwe discusses where things stand with Bama following his visit to LSU on Saturday.
Dwight Phillips Jr., nation's No. 4 running back and son of Olympic champion, commits to Georgia Bulldogs
Entering the weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart had already compiled an early lead in the race for the nation's top recruiting class in 2024. And just like in the national championship game, Georgia is padding its lead. On Saturday, Pebblebrook (Georgia) speedster Dwight Phillips ...
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
3 BYU players suspended for matchup against No. 22 Saint Mary’s
Jaxson Robinson, Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman have been suspended for one game by BYU Cougars coach Mark Pope because they broke a team rule.
CBS Sports
Nick Saban kicks tires on Jeremy Pruitt as Alabama continues search for next defensive coordinator
Alabama coach Nick Saban has reached out to former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position, sources tell CBS Sports. It is believed no offer has been made at this time, and Alabama would not speak on Pruitt's candidacy when contacted for comment. Sources indicate...
College Football News
AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 13. AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction...
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as championship contenders
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
