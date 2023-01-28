ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings. Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time. Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
INDIANA STATE
thecomeback.com

Disgraced head coach moving away from college town

After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty

In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them.  Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 13. AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy