Indiana State

247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Disgraced head coach moving away from college town

After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school

Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football News

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. According to the final Coaches Pollrankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade,...
KENTUCKY STATE
atozsports.com

Report: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested in Dallas, TX early Sunday morning. WFAA reported that Bennett was arrested for public intoxication around 6:00 AM local time. From WFAA:. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said. When the officers arrived, they...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Alabama suffers one of the worst CBB losses in history

One of the biggest upsets of this men’s college basketball season came Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. There, the unranked hometown Sooners emphatically thumped the visiting No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, posting a 93-69 victory (and a court-storming aftermath seen above):. As CBS Sports’ college basketball feed mentioned on Twitter,...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

