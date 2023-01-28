Our mother, Bruna Tonello, left this life peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of January 22, just 51 days after celebrating her 93rd birthday. She was proud to have been born at home at 531 East Ortega Street (now the location of Girls Inc.). Her parents, Vittorio and Maria Dal Bello, moved the family to 135 North Milpas Street not long afterward, a location that would be homebase for the Dal Bello family for more than 50 years.

