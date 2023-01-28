ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Santa Barbara Independent

Stephen R. Vogel

Steve died of natural causes at his home in Santa Barbara. May he rest in peace. A private service will be held by his family.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cool Creators

Creative vibes spill out of every corner of G and Ry Roslie’s Slo Curio Studio + Gallery, a cool new art studio in a funky live/work neighborhood on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. G is a Korean American artist/maker who uses naturally dyed textiles to create abstract modern pieces that reflect the world around us. Ry is an assemblage artist who uses primarily recycled materials to create functional light fixtures that are true works of art.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Honors 23 Student Artists

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on Thursday, January 26. Chosen as winners of the Foundation’s 2023 Art Scholarship Competition, the students addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium. Each will receive a scholarship, and their selected art submissions will be exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through February 12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘The Gin Game’ Is in the Cards at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater

The Gin Game explores the end of life that all of us are destined to,” says director Ken Gilbert of Donald L. Coburn’s Pulitzer-winning play. Starring and directed by local talent from DramaDogs Theater Company, The Gin Game, on stage at Center Stage Theater February 2-5, is about two senior citizens playing a series of gin rummy games at their living facility, with the tension and competitive spirit building with each round. The conversations during these card battles reveal truths about the characters: good, bad, and ugly.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bruna Tonello

Our mother, Bruna Tonello, left this life peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of January 22, just 51 days after celebrating her 93rd birthday. She was proud to have been born at home at 531 East Ortega Street (now the location of Girls Inc.). Her parents, Vittorio and Maria Dal Bello, moved the family to 135 North Milpas Street not long afterward, a location that would be homebase for the Dal Bello family for more than 50 years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Winter Storms of January 2023 has lead to closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. District planning chief Dena Bellman says the Channel Coast District just completed the initial damage assessments. They say damage to State Parks along the Gaviota Coast was due to rain received The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward

Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | ‘The Patient’ at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater

Shay Munroe, star and co-author of the new play The Patient, has written herself a doozy of a role in Anna Hughes, an actress with dissociative identity disorder. Director and co-author Peter Frisch has captained an excellent cast (including Brian Harwell, Justin Davanzo, Meredith McMinn, and Nick Ehlen) to a mostly successful new production.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard

OXNARD, California.—The 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolled into Oxnard over the weekend. Barbie fans of all ages waited in line to browse through the array of 70s themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. These goodies included a Malibu Barbie polaroid camera, embroidered denim jacket, pink hoodie, and enamel pins. Bucket hats were The post 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara

A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

When Flood Follows Fire

This article originally appeared in UCSB’s The Current. The deluge Santa Barbara county received on January 9 occurred exactly five years after devastating debris flows smothered Montecito in 2018. While downtown Santa Barbara saw flooding as Mission Creek surged forth, the storm didn’t trigger similarly destructive landslides. Still,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Haley Street Navigation Center Opens for Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness

The Channel Islands YMCA expanded its services for “transitional-age” youth (ages 17-24) experiencing homelessness with a first-of-its-kind facility on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. The Haley Street Navigation Center is located in the freshly refurbished former firehouse on the corner of Haley and Quarantina streets — previously the home...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

