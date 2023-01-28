Read full article on original website
Santa Maria, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Maria. The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 30, 2023, 16:15:00. The Morro Bay High School soccer team will have a game with St Joseph High School on January 30, 2023, 16:15:00.
Santa Barbara Independent
Stephen R. Vogel
Steve died of natural causes at his home in Santa Barbara. May he rest in peace. A private service will be held by his family.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cool Creators
Creative vibes spill out of every corner of G and Ry Roslie’s Slo Curio Studio + Gallery, a cool new art studio in a funky live/work neighborhood on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. G is a Korean American artist/maker who uses naturally dyed textiles to create abstract modern pieces that reflect the world around us. Ry is an assemblage artist who uses primarily recycled materials to create functional light fixtures that are true works of art.
Santa Barbara Independent
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Honors 23 Student Artists
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on Thursday, January 26. Chosen as winners of the Foundation’s 2023 Art Scholarship Competition, the students addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium. Each will receive a scholarship, and their selected art submissions will be exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through February 12.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘The Gin Game’ Is in the Cards at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater
The Gin Game explores the end of life that all of us are destined to,” says director Ken Gilbert of Donald L. Coburn’s Pulitzer-winning play. Starring and directed by local talent from DramaDogs Theater Company, The Gin Game, on stage at Center Stage Theater February 2-5, is about two senior citizens playing a series of gin rummy games at their living facility, with the tension and competitive spirit building with each round. The conversations during these card battles reveal truths about the characters: good, bad, and ugly.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bruna Tonello
Our mother, Bruna Tonello, left this life peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of January 22, just 51 days after celebrating her 93rd birthday. She was proud to have been born at home at 531 East Ortega Street (now the location of Girls Inc.). Her parents, Vittorio and Maria Dal Bello, moved the family to 135 North Milpas Street not long afterward, a location that would be homebase for the Dal Bello family for more than 50 years.
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Winter Storms of January 2023 has lead to closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. District planning chief Dena Bellman says the Channel Coast District just completed the initial damage assessments. They say damage to State Parks along the Gaviota Coast was due to rain received The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward
Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘The Patient’ at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater
Shay Munroe, star and co-author of the new play The Patient, has written herself a doozy of a role in Anna Hughes, an actress with dissociative identity disorder. Director and co-author Peter Frisch has captained an excellent cast (including Brian Harwell, Justin Davanzo, Meredith McMinn, and Nick Ehlen) to a mostly successful new production.
2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard
OXNARD, California.—The 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolled into Oxnard over the weekend. Barbie fans of all ages waited in line to browse through the array of 70s themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. These goodies included a Malibu Barbie polaroid camera, embroidered denim jacket, pink hoodie, and enamel pins. Bucket hats were The post 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara
A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
Santa Barbara Independent
When Flood Follows Fire
This article originally appeared in UCSB’s The Current. The deluge Santa Barbara county received on January 9 occurred exactly five years after devastating debris flows smothered Montecito in 2018. While downtown Santa Barbara saw flooding as Mission Creek surged forth, the storm didn’t trigger similarly destructive landslides. Still,...
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Santa Barbara police make an arrest following early morning stabbing
Around 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 29, 9-1-1 calls about a stabbing victim near Anacapa and De La Guerra Streets brought emergency responders to help a middle-aged man suffering from stab wounds to his neck. The post Santa Barbara police make an arrest following early morning stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Haley Street Navigation Center Opens for Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness
The Channel Islands YMCA expanded its services for “transitional-age” youth (ages 17-24) experiencing homelessness with a first-of-its-kind facility on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. The Haley Street Navigation Center is located in the freshly refurbished former firehouse on the corner of Haley and Quarantina streets — previously the home...
sitelinesb.com
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown
••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Two arrests after police pursuit into Santa Maria
A police chase from Arroyo Grande into Santa Maria ended with two people arrested late Sunday night.
New disaster recovery center opens at Hancock College
Santa Barbara County has opened two Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers to assist residents affected from damage caused by recent rain storms. The post New disaster recovery center opens at Hancock College appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
