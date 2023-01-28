Read full article on original website
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Daily Northwestern
New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays
As a Northwestern student, Adam Bennett (WCAS ʼ95) played for NU’s Division I men’s soccer team. After a knee injury, he decided to go into sports medicine. Now, he’s the new medical director of sports medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center. “Northwestern...
evanstonroundtable.com
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
evanstonroundtable.com
Foster Senior Club members share their stories, jot them down for history
On a recent wintry evening, 30 members of the Foster Senior Club gathered at The Barn Steakhouse to retell stories of their personal history in the city. Amy Morton, the owner of the Barn Steakhouse, sponsored the event. First Repair, founded by Robin Rue Simmons, organized the Jan. 24 dinner.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Hybrid bakery-cafe-lounge Cupitol Coffee and Eatery challenges brunch status quo
Cupitol Coffee and Eatery is known for its all-day, mouthwatering breakfast. But the restaurant also provides Evanston with a balance of sweet and savory dishes in an inviting, bustling atmosphere. Cupitol has a location in Evanston at 812 Grove St., one in Streeterville and one in West Loop. The Evanston...
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
Illinois EPA distributing grants to 48 communities to replace lead water service lines
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating the big challenge facing the City of Chicago as it seeks to replace lead water service lines.As Chicago struggles with that, the Illinois EPA is handing out grants to 48 other communities so they can inventory the lead service lines in their villages and cities.The grants range from $20,000 to $50,000.
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Area Sports Roundup: Shepard, Sandburg and Marist win cheerleading sectional titles
The area collected three sectional cheerleading championships and head into the state competition with a head of steam. Sandburg, Marist and Shepard came out of sectional competition with trophies and will compete in the IHSA state finals, to be held Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington.
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
travelphotodiscovery.com
Chicago foods you must eat
Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
evanstonroundtable.com
Walker third graders step up community and unity at Sneaker Ball
Walker Elementary School teacher Jenna Arceneaux transformed her third-grade classroom into an enchanting venue for the school’s first-ever Sneaker Ball on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The third-grade team at Walker held the event to celebrate the end of their fairytale unit. Arceneaux’s magic touch turned the entrance to her...
evanstonian.net
Evanston’s Best Mexican Food
It is a testament to the quality of Mexican cuisine that it can survive and thrive in Evanston, Illinois, about two thousand miles away from its point of origin. It’s the most popular food in Illinois, and Evanston plays no small part in making that happen. There are so many great options, from Tomate Fresh Kitchen to Comida, it was difficult to choose only the three best from the city. As voted by the students, here are the top three Mexican restaurants in Evanston.
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago medical school pulls out of US News rankings
CHICAGO - The University of Chicago School of Medicine is withdrawing from U.S News and World Report's medical school rankings. It's the latest in a long list of universities to do so, including Harvard and Stanford. Leaders at the medical school will no longer submit data to the publication. In...
