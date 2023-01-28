ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling

The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Foster Senior Club members share their stories, jot them down for history

On a recent wintry evening, 30 members of the Foster Senior Club gathered at The Barn Steakhouse to retell stories of their personal history in the city. Amy Morton, the owner of the Barn Steakhouse, sponsored the event. First Repair, founded by Robin Rue Simmons, organized the Jan. 24 dinner.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
travelphotodiscovery.com

Chicago foods you must eat

Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Walker third graders step up community and unity at Sneaker Ball

Walker Elementary School teacher Jenna Arceneaux transformed her third-grade classroom into an enchanting venue for the school’s first-ever Sneaker Ball on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The third-grade team at Walker held the event to celebrate the end of their fairytale unit. Arceneaux’s magic touch turned the entrance to her...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonian.net

Evanston’s Best Mexican Food

It is a testament to the quality of Mexican cuisine that it can survive and thrive in Evanston, Illinois, about two thousand miles away from its point of origin. It’s the most popular food in Illinois, and Evanston plays no small part in making that happen. There are so many great options, from Tomate Fresh Kitchen to Comida, it was difficult to choose only the three best from the city. As voted by the students, here are the top three Mexican restaurants in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago medical school pulls out of US News rankings

CHICAGO - The University of Chicago School of Medicine is withdrawing from U.S News and World Report's medical school rankings. It's the latest in a long list of universities to do so, including Harvard and Stanford. Leaders at the medical school will no longer submit data to the publication. In...
CHICAGO, IL

