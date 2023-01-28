ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

Times-Bulletin

Miller’s trey gives Kalida the win over Wayne Trace

KALIDA – Kalida had the lead only once in the second half Saturday night against visiting Wayne Trace but the Wildcats did it at the most important in recording a 52-51 win over the Raiders. Trailing 51-49 in the final seconds, E.J. Miller made his only shot of the...
KALIDA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Lichtle’s record-setting ten 3’s leads Knights over Aces

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights pounded Hicksville 70-34 Saturday night, but that wasn’t the main topic of conversation after the game. What was the talk after the game was the ten 3-pointers landed by senior sharpshooter Nate Lichtle, setting a new school record. Ironically, the previous record holder was Doug Etzler, now the Knights’ head coach, with nine. Etzler did that twice, once in 1990 and once in 1991.
HICKSVILLE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Cougars win thriller over Shawnee 60-55

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — With five recent two-point losses, including Van Wert’s last three WBL games, some fans may have been thinking deja vu at Lima Shawnee Friday night. The Cougars, however, had other ideas, coming up with clutch fourth-quarter plays to pull out a thrilling 60-55 win. Van...
VAN WERT, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Defiance, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DEFIANCE, OH
Lima News

Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore

OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
TROY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Steinhelfer enters Bellefontaine mayoral race

Domestic relations attorney Tim Steinhelfer has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bellefontaine. Steinhelfer announced his candidacy Thursday, Jan. 26. He will be running as the Democratic nominee in the November general election against the winner of the May 2 Republican primary. A graduate of Bellefontaine High School, Tulane University...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

FPD Looking for Suspect After Weekend Pursuit in Findlay

A suspect is being sought in Findlay after a pursuit in that city over the weekend. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a vehicle was stopped for not having a visible license plate. After an initial interaction, the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound...
FINDLAY, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Ervin Road house fire

VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday

As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and hitting a minor during the pursuit. According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver of a red Kia at Parkside and Dorr Street Saturday night around 7:00 p.m. Police said the car was stolen. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase north on Upton where it hit a 17-year-old from Oregon, Ohio. The teenager was not hurt.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

BUCYRUS—On 1-28-2023 at approximately 10:17 pm Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue. K9 Capone was requested to assist and indicated to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle a bookbag containing two loaded handguns was located. (Zion...
BUCYRUS, OH
mlivingnews.com

Jing Chuan Toledo’s Chinese Restaurant

In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
TOLEDO, OH

