TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and hitting a minor during the pursuit. According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver of a red Kia at Parkside and Dorr Street Saturday night around 7:00 p.m. Police said the car was stolen. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase north on Upton where it hit a 17-year-old from Oregon, Ohio. The teenager was not hurt.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO