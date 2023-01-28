Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Miller’s trey gives Kalida the win over Wayne Trace
KALIDA – Kalida had the lead only once in the second half Saturday night against visiting Wayne Trace but the Wildcats did it at the most important in recording a 52-51 win over the Raiders. Trailing 51-49 in the final seconds, E.J. Miller made his only shot of the...
Times-Bulletin
Lichtle’s record-setting ten 3’s leads Knights over Aces
CONVOY — The Crestview Knights pounded Hicksville 70-34 Saturday night, but that wasn’t the main topic of conversation after the game. What was the talk after the game was the ten 3-pointers landed by senior sharpshooter Nate Lichtle, setting a new school record. Ironically, the previous record holder was Doug Etzler, now the Knights’ head coach, with nine. Etzler did that twice, once in 1990 and once in 1991.
Times-Bulletin
Cougars win thriller over Shawnee 60-55
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — With five recent two-point losses, including Van Wert’s last three WBL games, some fans may have been thinking deja vu at Lima Shawnee Friday night. The Cougars, however, had other ideas, coming up with clutch fourth-quarter plays to pull out a thrilling 60-55 win. Van...
Defiance, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Toledo basketball legend Dennis Hopson has street named in his honor
TOLEDO, Ohio — Who would have thought nearly a half century ago that Toledo kid Dennis Hopson would one day have a street in his neighborhood named after him?. That's exactly what happened on Saturday as the corner of Dorr St. and Elysian Ave. was dedicated as Dennis Hopson Way.
Lima News
Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore
OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Steinhelfer enters Bellefontaine mayoral race
Domestic relations attorney Tim Steinhelfer has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bellefontaine. Steinhelfer announced his candidacy Thursday, Jan. 26. He will be running as the Democratic nominee in the November general election against the winner of the May 2 Republican primary. A graduate of Bellefontaine High School, Tulane University...
wktn.com
FPD Looking for Suspect After Weekend Pursuit in Findlay
A suspect is being sought in Findlay after a pursuit in that city over the weekend. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a vehicle was stopped for not having a visible license plate. After an initial interaction, the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound...
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
One deceased, one injured after crash in Old West End early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a crash in the Old West End that resulted in one injury and one death early Sunday. According to a report, at approximately 2:05 a.m., a vehicle heading northwest on Monroe Street and went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and struck a light pole.
Times-Bulletin
Ervin Road house fire
VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
Lima News
Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday
As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
WTOL-TV
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
13abc.com
TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and hitting a minor during the pursuit. According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver of a red Kia at Parkside and Dorr Street Saturday night around 7:00 p.m. Police said the car was stolen. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase north on Upton where it hit a 17-year-old from Oregon, Ohio. The teenager was not hurt.
WTOL-TV
Uncle John's Pancake House moving from long-time Secor Rd. location
The popular breakfast joint on Secor Rd. has been a Toledo staple since 1963. A neighboring car wash is looking to expand onto the Uncle John's' property.
crawfordcountynow.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest
BUCYRUS—On 1-28-2023 at approximately 10:17 pm Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue. K9 Capone was requested to assist and indicated to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle a bookbag containing two loaded handguns was located. (Zion...
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
mlivingnews.com
Jing Chuan Toledo’s Chinese Restaurant
In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
