I have lived in the Fifth Ward for more than 73 years and remember the impact of losing the Fifth Ward School. My oldest son attended Foster School for kindergarten in 1965. As a primarily Black school, it was closed the following year as part of District 65’s desegregation plan, which put the burden on Black families like mine. My son and I now had to get up earlier in order to catch the bus to take him to Lincolnwood School in north Evanston. Sometimes he fell asleep on the bus on his way home, much later than if he had been able to attend a nearby school. No longer could he walk home with friends he met along the way. The lack of a neighborhood school has been a burden on the Black community in Evanston for generations. I am glad the district has committed to build a new school. But this can’t be just any school.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO