evanstonroundtable.com
Citizen Police Review panel sends complaint back to EPD for third review
Editor’s Note: The RoundTable plans to publish another article recapping the rest of the Feb. 1 meeting. Much like a pingpong match, the Citizen Police Review Commission sent a citizen complaint about a teenager struck by an off-duty officer’s vehicle back to the Evanston Police Department on Feb. 1 to be reviewed for a third time.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: The state’s ban on assault-style weapons means we will all be safer
The League of Women Voters of Illinois and the LWV of Evanston applaud Illinois’ new Protect Illinois Communities Act as a positive step on the path to save lives and free all communities from the threat of gun violence. This long anticipated act, signed into law by Gov. J.B....
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston graffiti demands ‘Justice for Tyre’
New graffiti messages observed Sunday in Evanston, largely on and around CTA and Metra viaducts, urged “Justice for Tyre,” a reference to Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. Video of the police assault on...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 greenlights child care fee hike, private security contract
The Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board officially approved a 5% fee increase for before and after school child care programs at its regular board meeting Monday night, Jan. 30. The formal vote occurred a week after the Personnel, Buildings & Grounds and Finance Committee also passed the cost hike. Starting...
evanstonroundtable.com
Community gatherings called to honor Tyre Nichols
A vigil will be held to honor Tyre Nichols from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fountain Square in Evanston. Kristin Lems, a local educator, musician and playwright, said she has obtained a permit for the gathering and plans to invite a few speakers to mark the day of Nichols’ funeral. Nichols was a Black man who died Jan. 10 after a beating by at least five police officers in Memphis, Tenn.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
A light along the path on the Northwestern University landfill bathes the bare tree branches with its warm glow. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Open letter: Fifth Ward school should make up for lost opportunities
I have lived in the Fifth Ward for more than 73 years and remember the impact of losing the Fifth Ward School. My oldest son attended Foster School for kindergarten in 1965. As a primarily Black school, it was closed the following year as part of District 65’s desegregation plan, which put the burden on Black families like mine. My son and I now had to get up earlier in order to catch the bus to take him to Lincolnwood School in north Evanston. Sometimes he fell asleep on the bus on his way home, much later than if he had been able to attend a nearby school. No longer could he walk home with friends he met along the way. The lack of a neighborhood school has been a burden on the Black community in Evanston for generations. I am glad the district has committed to build a new school. But this can’t be just any school.
evanstonroundtable.com
Committee OKs funds to Mather to provide careers for young adults
Editor’s note: This story has updated to correct the date of the Economic Development Committee meeting. As one of the city’s oldest and largest employers, Mather has as its mission, helping people age well. That takes a lot of work – and a lot of employees of all...
evanstonroundtable.com
After a long hiatus, climate action back on the agenda
“I am excited to be together in person with friends, with allies, and with the spirit of knowledge of how much progress we can make when we’re together,” said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss to a packed crowd. Dozens of Evanstonians braved the snow Saturday, Jan. 28, to talk...
evanstonroundtable.com
Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field
Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg on ‘the deep work of repentance’
On the high holiday of Yom Kippur, Jews ask to be forgiven for their transgressions against God. The transgressions against humans can only be forgiven by those humans against whom they were committed. That process and purpose for personal forgiveness is the focus of Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg’s new book On...
evanstonroundtable.com
Winter clothing donations urgently needed for homeless organization
Just as a severe cold snap hit the Evanston area earlier this week, local nonprofit Connections for the Homeless ran out of coats and winter gear in its clothing closets at both Hilda’s Place and its headquarters at 2121 Dewey Ave. The organization put out an urgent call on...
evanstonroundtable.com
League of Women Voters to host 2nd Ward candidates forum on Feb. 18
Submitted by The League of Women Voters of Evanston. The League of Women Voters of Evanston will host a public forum for candidates running in the upcoming special election for the city council seat in the 2nd Ward. The forum is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the council chambers at the Morton Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave. The forum will be recorded for those unable to attend in person, and will be available on the League website, https://www.lwve.org/ from Sunday, Feb. 19, until Election Day on April 4.
evanstonroundtable.com
Open letter to the city: Evanston Chamber strongly supports modernizing Ryan Field
After much discussion with our Board of Directors and the greater Evanston business community, Evanston Chamber of Commerce would like to express our strong support of Northwestern University’s proposed plan to reconstruct and modernize Ryan Field. The plan presented by Northwestern officials this past fall demonstrates significant time invested...
evanstonroundtable.com
Foster Senior Club members share their stories, jot them down for history
On a recent wintry evening, 30 members of the Foster Senior Club gathered at The Barn Steakhouse to retell stories of their personal history in the city. Amy Morton, the owner of the Barn Steakhouse, sponsored the event. First Repair, founded by Robin Rue Simmons, organized the Jan. 24 dinner.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Comfort Desserts Reimagined owner Harith Razaa has closed the restaurant at 517 Dempster St. to spend time with his grandkids and travel. “As many people who have come and said how much they enjoyed my sweets, they don’t know that I got the better part of the deal,” he said. “It’s hard to express the joy that you get in giving.”
evanstonroundtable.com
The ESO performs Mahler, Mozart and Prokofiev, Feb. 12
The Evanston Symphony Orchestra resumes its 2022-2023 subscription season, its 76th, Feb. 12, with a program that features Mahler, Mozart and Prokofiev. Led by Music Director Lawrence Eckerling, the ESO will perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, one of the most monumental debuts in the history of symphonic music. The concert also features a solo violinist ESO audiences know well, Irina Muresanu, playing Sergei Prokofiev’s beautiful and virtuosic Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor with the orchestra. The ever popular and much loved “Overture” to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro kicks off the program. The concert begins at 2:30 at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston. It will conclude by 4:30 p.m.; football fans can enjoy this concert and easily be home in time for the “The Big Game” at 5:30 p.m.
evanstonroundtable.com
Two, maybe four, from ETHS girls gymnastic team headed to sectionals
Evanston Township High School sophomores Ella Eovaldi and Tait Hansen earned trips to the gymnastics sectional for the second year in a row Tuesday, Jan. 31, after the final scores were tallied at the Palatine Regional meet. Now teammates Rachael Rubin and Suzannah Bailey, known as Zuzu, will wait to...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Defense delivers Wildkits’ 5th straight win
Even during their current five-game winning streak, Evanston Township High School’s basketball team has taken a while to find a rhythm in the first half of games. No high school coach really wants his team to be known as a “second half” team. But ask Wildkit head coach Mike Ellis and he’ll tell you that clearly beats the alternative.
