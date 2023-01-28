Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro: 9 Features Every Mobile Gamer Will Love
The Red Magic 8 Pro is the latest and greatest gaming smartphone from Nubia, starting at $649 in the US. Although a niche category, gaming phones offer a lot of value for money, especially for those who look for amazing performance and battery life above all else.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
ZDNet
The impressive MSI Sword 144Hz gaming laptop just dropped $250 at Best Buy
Gaming laptops typically have a very futuristic, distinct casing, and this MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is no exception to that statement. While we're a fan of the sleek chassis, what's on the inside of this unit will impress any gamer. Best of all, the price dropped by $250 so you can score this gaming laptop for only $949.
Digital Trends
PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge review: a true pro PS5 controller, for a price
“The DualSense Edge offers excellent customization options for PS5 fans, but its high price point makes it a luxury purchase.”. There’s a dirty secret about PS5 controllers: No matter how great a third-party one is, a Sony-developed one is always going to be best-in-class. That’s not because the company produces better hardware than PowerA, Victrix, or Scuf; it’s simply because Sony holds the patents for the DualSense’s signature features. No matter how innovative another controller is, you’ll only get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on an official Sony gamepad.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
12 best Android games that support high framerates in 2023
In the past, pushing the limits of a game's framerate was done by desktop computers. But now, advancements in hardware and an ever-expanding roster of graphically intensive games have allowed Android phones to reach high framerates for games with demanding graphics.
makeuseof.com
6 Unique Advantages the Xbox Series X|S Has Over the PS5
The Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 have their own advantages and disadvantages when choosing one platform over the other. But when picking between each console, you may want to know some of the unique advantages one console has over the other.
makeuseof.com
Save Hundreds on the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset With First Discount Ever
The Meta Quest Pro hasn't been on the market for very long so we're particularly thrilled to see it go on sale for the first time. And it's not a minor sale, either, since the price is going down by $400! That's quite impressive and at $1,100 this VR headset is definitely a lot more attractive.
Digital Trends
I built a couch gaming PC that puts the PS5 to shame — and you can too
The PlayStation 5 is back in stock, and if you’ve been eagerly waiting to jump into the next generation of gaming, now seems like the time to strike. I’m here to sway you away from a console, though, because you can build a PC for around the same price that puts the PS5 to shame.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lenovo Legion H500 Pro 7.1 gaming headset gets massive 47% discount on Amazon
With a list price of US$99.99, the Lenovo Legion H500 Pro 7.1 is a surround sound wired gaming headset described as "the ultimate tool for pro gamers" that features 50 mm drivers and a passive noise-canceling retractable microphone. It works with PCs, mobile devices, and consoles. The discounted price tag reads US$52.99.
The HTC Vive XR Elite is so light I damn near stole it
I genuinely almost walked out of that HTC press event with a $1,100 XR headset on
This groundbreaking shmup was pushing PC hardware to the limit back in 1989
Cinematic rail shooter Knight Arms came on two floppies bursting with showstopping shmupping.
Samsung will supposedly cheap out with base Galaxy S23 storage option
Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy S23 series at its first in-person Unpacked event in three years on February 1, 2023. This will mark an end to all the leaks and rumors surrounding the device which have already revealed everything about it. Besides the usual yearly upgrade like the switch to a faster, perhaps even special applications processor, leaks indicate the Korean giant will apparently use faster UFS 4.0 NAND storage on its 2023 flagship phones. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 could be an exception to this, using an older and, thus, slower storage solution than its siblings.
Intel has reportedly eliminated a big bottleneck in its Arc GPUs in an upcoming driver release
After December's DX9 fixes, a new GPU driver bottleneck has been identified.
ZDNet
WFH laptop deal: This $449 ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a deal you shouldn't miss
If your existing laptop is on its last legs and you are in dire need of an upgrade, we've found a deal at Walmart for a robust device with impressive display capabilities that you will like. Available at Walmart, the ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a 14-inch, thin and...
The PC gaming announcements you don't want to miss from CES 2023
We've seen most of what CES 2023 has to offer this year, and these are the products that impressed us most of all.
makeuseof.com
Targus Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard Review
The Targus Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard is a full-sized solar-powered chiclet Bluetooth keyboard made from recycled ABS plastic. Ambient room light will completely power the keyboard, though you might have to top up the battery when frequently using the backlight. Bluetooth LE lets you switch between up to three devices. You can always fall back on the included USB-C to USB-A cable for charging or wired mode.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price Slims Down to $850
The stunning Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is now cheaper than it's ever been as the S23 line release date is drawing closer. This is a massive discount by any measure, but especially for a flagship phone, even if was released in 2021.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is now under $200
Amazon has Samsung’s impressive Galaxy Tab A8 tablet down to just $199 right now. That’s going to save you $80 off of its regular price. Making this a pretty impressive deal. Now the Galaxy Tab A8 is not Samsung’s most high-end tablet, far from it actually. This is...
