Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy S23 series at its first in-person Unpacked event in three years on February 1, 2023. This will mark an end to all the leaks and rumors surrounding the device which have already revealed everything about it. Besides the usual yearly upgrade like the switch to a faster, perhaps even special applications processor, leaks indicate the Korean giant will apparently use faster UFS 4.0 NAND storage on its 2023 flagship phones. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 could be an exception to this, using an older and, thus, slower storage solution than its siblings.

1 DAY AGO