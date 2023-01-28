Caesars Sportsbook PA knows it's an exciting time to be a Pennsylvania sports betting fan right now, so why not use the newest Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code when you place your first bet? Philadelphia's football team is headed to the championship game, while its professional basketball and hockey teams are competitive. Plus, baseball season will be here before you know it, giving plenty of opportunities to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. With so many sporting events happening at once, it would be crazy not to use the Caesars Sportsbook PA bonus. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a single bet credit you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO