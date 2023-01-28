Read full article on original website
Related
POLL: Will Eagles or 49ers go to the Super Bowl?
The NFC Championship Game is Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, the top two seeds in the conference. The Eagles will play at home. The 49ers had the league’s No. 1 defense. The Eagles were No. 2. The 49ers have won 12 straight games. The...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game
The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Maryland: Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, launch date, online promotions, current apps
Maryland already had two in-person locations for legal sports betting, but the launch of Caesars Sportsbook MD has made it so Maryland sports betting fans can play along with their favorite teams from the comfort of their homes. Whether you root for Baltimore or Washington D.C. sports teams, Caesars Sportsbook MD lets first-time bettors in Maryland get in the action when they use the new Caesars Sportsbook MD promo code. With basketball and hockey in full swing this time of year and big events like golf tournaments packing the weekend schedule, Caesars Sportsbook MD is becoming busier than ever when new bettors able to participate in sports betting in Maryland.
Look: 49ers Announce Notable Running Back Move
The San Francisco 49ers have announced a notable running back move before Sunday's NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. Veteran ball carrier Tevin Coleman has been elevated from the practice roster to give the team more depth at the running back position. Backup running back Elijah Mitchell is ...
BetMGM bonus code: Unlock $1,000 first bet offer for any sport
New users to BetMGM can unlock a new-user promotion worth up to $1,000 that can be applied to any sport. This is a great chance for sports bettors to take advantage of the bonus and add to their betting funds. The way this promotion works is that if your first bet is a loser, BetMGM will refund ...
Best Prop Bets for the NFL Conference Championship Games
Here are some prop bets you will want to pay attention to for the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.
Rob Gronkowski Names The Non-Quarterback That Will Have 'Breakout' Game This Weekend
With the conference title games set for this weekend, former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski caught up with The Spun to discuss a plethora of trending topics in the NFL. During this one-on-one discussion, Gronkowski was asked which non-quarterback needs to step up this Sunday. ...
Bet365 Bonus Code for Ohio: Bet $1 To Earn $200 Bonus Instantly
Ohio has welcomed Bet365 sportsbook since legalizing sports betting across the Buckeye State. New customers have now been offered an incredibly tempting offer where you can receive $200 in bonus bets when they wager $1 with this Bet365 bonus code for Ohio. We will go into this offer and explain all ...
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5 And Receive $150 in Bonus Bets
If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NBA or NHL tonight or the NFL Conference Championship games tomorrow, look no further than FanDuel Sportsbook. New members can click here to register and guarantee themselves $150 in bonus bets. There’s no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code needed, so all ...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Pennsylvania: Promo codes, player Caesars Sportsbook promotions, how to bet online in PA
Caesars Sportsbook PA knows it's an exciting time to be a Pennsylvania sports betting fan right now, so why not use the newest Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code when you place your first bet? Philadelphia's football team is headed to the championship game, while its professional basketball and hockey teams are competitive. Plus, baseball season will be here before you know it, giving plenty of opportunities to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. With so many sporting events happening at once, it would be crazy not to use the Caesars Sportsbook PA bonus. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a single bet credit you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.
business2community.com
Bovada No Deposit Bonus Codes 2023 – Claim a $3,750 Bonus
A Bovada no deposit bonus is one of the most-coveted bonuses in the US online gambling market. But will you find Bovada no deposit bonuses right now? This page covers all relevant promo codes for Bovada’s online casino and sportsbook. For starters, you can use code “INSIDERS” to qualify...
Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Indiana: Online sports betting promos, Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, player deposit bonus
Indiana closed out a successful 2022 calendar year with more than $431 million bet in December, marking the ninth time in the last 15 months that the state exceeded the $400 million mark in Indiana sports betting handle. For the calendar 2022 year, Indiana customers placed more than $4.4 billion in sports bets, an increase of nearly 17% over 2021's $3.8 billion. January 2023 will be an interesting comparison since last year, customers placed a state record $500.1 million in Indiana sports bets during the month. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the biggest sports betting operators in the state and is offering an excellent deal for new customers. Caesars Sportsbook IN lets you wager and win with the latest Caesars Sportsbook IN deposit bonus and Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code. Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.
70% of Marketplaces Expect AP Innovation to Improve Relationships with Vendors
There’s no reason for merchants to want to communicate poorly with their vendors, yet aging payables systems can force these key interactions to be a headache. PYMNTS’ research finds that poor communication with vendors or service providers is the most-cited challenge by online marketplaces seeking to modernize their accounts payable (AP) systems. It is also the challenge that marketplaces were most likely to deem most important; after all, a marketplace’s vendors embody the brand for many consumers.
1 bettor cashed a million-dollar payout on the Chiefs-Bengals under 49
One lucky bettor will be walking away with quite a sum after betting the under on the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals facing off in the AFC championship. Per VSiN’s Ben Fawkes, one MGM bettor put $1.2 million on the Chiefs and Bengals to hit the under 49 (-120), which was quite a risk with two of the most explosive NFL offenses set to trade barbs.
heckhome.com
The Different Types of Games Offered at Online Casinos
There are many different kinds of games offered in online casinos. These include Judi slot online, table games, random number games, and sports betting. If you are just starting out in the world of online gambling, you may not know all the different types of games available to you. It’s important to learn about these different types of casino games before you begin playing. By learning about the different varieties, you’ll be able to make an informed decision when you’re choosing where to play.
PayPal Remains Money-Storing App to Beat for Banks
Money-storing apps are going mainstream, and although PayPal leads in consumer popularity, financial institutions (FIs) may have a major opportunity to leverage the trust they have earned and build loyalty by providing their own options. As noted in the most recent PYMNTS/Treasury Prime collaboration, “Money-Storing Apps Gain Favor With Customers,”...
Super Bowl LVII Pick
The NFL playoffs are here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here is the Super Bowl LVII Pick. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like Super Bowl LVII Pick!
CBS Sports
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Regular Season Records: Cincinnati 12-4; Kansas City 14-3 The Kansas City Chiefs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 21 of 2018. On Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET, the Chiefs and Cincinnati will grapple for the AFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Kansas City is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0