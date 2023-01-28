, The Mexia girls soccer team made its District 23-4A debut a successful one with a shootout victory at Waco Connally on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Ladycats won on penalty kicks, 3-1, after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime. With the teams tied 1-1 in the penalty kick shootout phase of the match, Phanelopie Lopez and Tania Martinez found the back of the net to give Mexia the victory. Martinez fooled the Connally goalkeeper and booted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for the clinching goal. Connally misfired on a pair of penalty...

MEXIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO