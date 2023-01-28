Read full article on original website
KFDA
Braden Hausen and Jaxon Williams combine for eleven threes, lead Sandies to victory over Palo Duro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A big game between the Amarillo Sandies and the Palo Duro Dons took place tonight. The boys teams were both undefeated in district. It was a competitive matchup, but Sandies junior Braden Hausen was on fire. Early on, Hausen was doing it all for the Sandies...
Amarillo High's Wade Bryant and Eleanor Archer sign to play college tennis
Amarillo High head tennis coach Koby Otto remembers seeing Wade Bryant and Eleanor Archer play when they were much younger. He could tell already how talented both were, even then, and recalls looking over to someone else at the time and saying, "They're future Sandies." He also remembers thinking that a state title...
Bishop girls and boys basketball sweep Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Click the video above for Friday night high school basketball highlights as the Bishop Badgers remained in first place in the district standings with road wins over Robstown.
Updated high school basketball schedules across Concho Valley for Monday and Tuesday
SAN ANGELO, TX— Here’s an updated list of all the games that will be played on Monday and Tuesday. Monday 1/30 Forsan Buffaloes @ Sonora Broncos VG-5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m. Wall Hawks @ Ballinger Bearcats VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m. Ozona Lions @ Sterling City Eagles VG-4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m. Water Valley […]
Ladycats open district with shootout win over Connally
, The Mexia girls soccer team made its District 23-4A debut a successful one with a shootout victory at Waco Connally on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Ladycats won on penalty kicks, 3-1, after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime. With the teams tied 1-1 in the penalty kick shootout phase of the match, Phanelopie Lopez and Tania Martinez found the back of the net to give Mexia the victory. Martinez fooled the Connally goalkeeper and booted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for the clinching goal. Connally misfired on a pair of penalty...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sultans' Coach Cleveland named Victor Valley All-star Coach in High Desert rivalry
HESPERIA -- The coaches for the 2022/23 ALADS Antelope Valley vs Victor Valley All-Star Football Classic have been revealed. The game is set to feature some of the best high school senior football players from the Antelope Valley against some of the best high school senior football players from the Victor Valley.
KBTX.com
Navasota boys drop close contest 61-57 to El Campo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota high school boys basketball team dropped a close contest to El Campo 61-57 at Rattler Gym Friday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
H.S. basketball: Abilene High boys subdue Lubbock High, keep playoff hopes alive
LUBBOCK – Abilene High broke open a two-point game with a big second quarter, and the Eagles held on to beat Lubbock High 57-42 in a District 4-5A game Friday. AHS led 15-13 after the first quarter, but Jake Breckenridge scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the second quarter as the Eagles outscored the Westerners 21-12 to lead 36-25 at halftime. ...
