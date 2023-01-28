ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mexia News

Ladycats open district with shootout win over Connally

, The Mexia girls soccer team made its District 23-4A debut a successful one with a shootout victory at Waco Connally on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Ladycats won on penalty kicks, 3-1, after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime. With the teams tied 1-1 in the penalty kick shootout phase of the match, Phanelopie Lopez and Tania Martinez found the back of the net to give Mexia the victory. Martinez fooled the Connally goalkeeper and booted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for the clinching goal. Connally misfired on a pair of penalty...
MEXIA, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

H.S. basketball: Abilene High boys subdue Lubbock High, keep playoff hopes alive

LUBBOCK – Abilene High broke open a two-point game with a big second quarter, and the Eagles held on to beat Lubbock High 57-42 in a District 4-5A game Friday. AHS led 15-13 after the first quarter, but Jake Breckenridge scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the second quarter as the Eagles outscored the Westerners 21-12 to lead 36-25 at halftime. ...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy