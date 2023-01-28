ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things We Learnt From Liverpool u21s Win Over Wolves u21s

By Sam Jones
The young Reds ran away 1-0 winners away from home against Wolves, moving them to fifth in the Premier League 2.

Liverpool u21's took all three points as a late Oakley Cannonier goal gave the Reds a 1-0 win over Wolves away from home.

It was an impressive performance from the young Reds who have now moved up to fifth place in the Premier League 2.

With the likes of Ben Doak and Calvin Ramsey out of the squad ahead of Sunday's FA Cup game with Brighton, it was a good result for Barry Lewtas's side.

Here are five things we learned from the game;

1 - Harvey Blair is a special talent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4PBJ_0kUM8iWO00

Joining the club as a u12, Harvey Blair signed his first professional deal in October 2020.

The 19-year-old was electric on the night, causing problems for the Wolves defence the whole time he was on the pitch.

Most of the attacks in the first half were focused on the winger, utilising his pace to get in behind the lines.

With so much hype around Doak, it's hard to think why there isn't so much around Blair.

2 - A big focus on ball-playing defenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473wyv_0kUM8iWO00

IMAGO Image ID: 1005736601

There has always been a big focus on defenders who are capable of playing the ball in the first team at Liverpool.

It's clear this drops down to the academy as well with Billy Koumetio and Oludare Olufunwa both looking for long balls whilst in possession.

Both defenders constantly played balls over the Wolves defence with players chasing on.

One ball from Koumetio ended with the ball in the net, however, Luca Stephenson was ruled off-side.

3 - Owen Beck needs a new loan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clRbB_0kUM8iWO00

IMAGO / Marcel Lorenz

There was high praise for Owen Beck when he sealed his loan move to Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

With Connor Bradley already thriving at the club, it's hard to see what went wrong for Beck.

Against Wolves his attacking quality was clear, even if there were a few small issues with his positioning.

Being forced off the pitch with an injury wasn't ideal for the Welshman, lets just hope it wasn't a serious one.

4 - Harvey Davies is a promising keeper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1F2P_0kUM8iWO00

IMAGO / PanoramiC

It wasn't exactly a busy night for goalkeeper Harvey Davies, but the stopper did everything he could when called upon.

The young stopper wasn't afraid to come off his line when needed, just like is needed in the current first-team system.

Solid under pressure, the only weakness in his game is his distribution but at 19 years old it's hard to complain about that.

Davies is clearly a good prospect, a loan to the lower leagues could do the keeper a lot of good.

5 - The future is bright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXXHw_0kUM8iWO00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

A lot of players that come through the academy at top clubs won't play for the first team, but many have already broken through at Liverpool.

The likes of Billy Koumetio, Blair, and more have already featured in the first team and impressed while doing so.

Many more players in the academy look ready to compete for a place in cup competitions, especially against lower-league sides.

Don't be surprised to see more academy names appear on the bench soon.

