Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Announce Telecommunications Academy Class 21 Graduates (Including One from KSP Post 15 in Columbia)

WLKY.com
Kentucky State Police searching for inmate escaped from work release in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who escaped from Hart County. KSP said that 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem was assigned to a work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter located on Dixie Highway. At about 8 a.m., he walked off the job. Qasem...
lakercountry.com
Russell County continues to be ‘green’; Casey ‘yellow’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map with Russell County still in the green category, or low level of community spread. Neighboring Casey County remains in the yellow category again this week, indicating a medium level of COVID spread. The rest of the 10-county Lake...
Kentucky’s 988 suicide prevention lifeline marks six months, records 26% increase in monthly calls
The 988 service, which allows Kentuckians in crisis to connect with suicide prevention, mental health and substance abuse counselors in their area by calling the three-digit number from any phone, is being touted as a success. “It is providing help to more people than ever before,” said Gov. Andy Beshear...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Wave 3
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
Beshear seeks firm rules on how $842 million opioid settlement is spent; Cameron appointee says no
Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors, and are looking for guidance on how to spend the money to provide relief from the opioid epidemic, as the settlements require. The state is getting $842 million, half of which will...
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
Kentucky registration grows among voters not tied to major parties
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The percentage of Kentucky's registered voters who aren't affiliated with the Republican or Democratic parties reached a new high at the end of 2022, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. Voter registration under the category of "other" political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December, he...
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
YAHOO!
Who is Cocaine Bear? Meet Kentucky's wildest, drug-fueled legend being turned into a movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The story of Kentucky's favorite party animal is heading to Hollywood. Our venerable "Cocaine Bear" is part of the plotline for an upcoming film. The real-life story is stranger than fiction. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died from a massive cocaine overdose at the indirect hand of one of Kentucky's most notorious drug-smuggling criminals.
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Challenges Biden Administration Rule Allowing Retirement Asset Managers to Prioritize ESG in Investment Decisions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 25 attorneys general in challenging the Biden Administration’s U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rule that allows asset managers to make investment decisions based on non-monetary factors. The new policy would permit companies to prioritize ESG (environmental, social, governance) investments over the financial interests of Kentuckians.
fox56news.com
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
lakercountry.com
State reports 17 new COVID cases locally this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 22. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 49 cases, Wayne County had 42, Taylor County had 27 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, Casey County had 15 cases, Adair County had 12 cases, McCreary County reported 10 counties, Cumberland County with six cases, and Clinton County reported five cases.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
WTVQ
Governor Andy Beshear responds to incident at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the focus remains on the Department of Juvenile Justice, Governor Andy Beshear giving an update on the status of the proposed changes he announced last week. “We’ve acted and we will continue to act, we will continue to take steps to make this into...
Kentucky Students Recommend Ways to Prevent, Respond to School Shootings
FRANKFORT — After a gunman killed 21 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, high school students on a Kentucky advisory committee “realized we needed to use our voices to change,” said Malley Taylor, a junior at the Craft Academy in Morehead. On Tuesday, the students presented their […]
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters
Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
lite987whop.com
Ky. voter registration for ‘other’ party affiliations hits the double digit mark
For the first time, Kentucky voter registration under the ‘other’ designation for political affiliation has broken the double digit mark. Secretary of State Michael Adams made the announcement, saying in December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile, 5,594 voters were removed from the rolls, including deceased voters, those who moved out of state, felony convicts, those who voluntarily de-registered, voters who were adjudged mentally incompetent and a duplicate registration.
