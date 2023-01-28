Read full article on original website
Ice Spice Reassures Chance The Rapper That Her “In Ha Mood” Line Isn’t A Diss
Chance The Rapper may be a more seasoned spitter, but that doesn’t mean he won’t address his name being played with by a newcomer. Bronx artist Ice Spice dropped a line in her viral song “In Ha Mood,” where she lyricized the Chicago rapper’s name. Once Chano caught wind of the lyric, he took to Instagram with a poll, asking if the “Munch (Feelin You)” rapper was dissing him. More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reveals Her Love Of Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' AlbumIce Spice Reveals She Became A Rapper By Creating Captions For Social MediaIce Spice, Trippie Redd, Oddisee,...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis
For over 30 years, through countless chart-topping hits and landmark artists, Death Row Records has stood as one of the music industry’s most iconic and culturally significant platforms. Today, it is under powerful new management. Recently acquired by Snoop Dogg, the infamous musical empire has reemerged as a multi-category cultural platform across music, fashion, entertainment, and cannabis, all united by the blockchain for a new generation.
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co. The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27). The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted...
Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Perform at Club LIV for Stevie J Birthday
Miami's Club LIV was the location for a Young Money-sanctioned movie last night ... with Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz all gracing the stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J!!!. Drake was seemingly in a great mood last night after winning big betting on the Super Bowl-bound...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Joe Budden Teases Melyssa Ford Over Her Ex Flo Rida Winning $82 Million in Court
Last week, rapper Flo Rida won his lawsuit against Celsius, the energy drink company, awarding him $82 million in damages. Many people around the industry congratulated the “Low” rapper. One person, in particular, seemed to surface online after the news. His ex-girlfriend, Melyssa Ford, was trending. The two...
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
Wiz Khalifa Questions Rappers Who Take More Than 24 Hours To Write A Guest Verse
Wiz Khalifa can turn over a feature in less than a day’s time — and he feels that any rapper who can’t only falls into one of two categories. The Taylor Gang rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 25) to share his thoughts about guest verses.
Jay Leno Shattered Bones in Recent Motorcycle Crash | TMZ TV
NYC Mayor Laments Eagles Lights On Empire State Building, 'That Got Away From Us'. Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit. Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'. 4:01. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for...
