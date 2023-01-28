Chance The Rapper may be a more seasoned spitter, but that doesn’t mean he won’t address his name being played with by a newcomer. Bronx artist Ice Spice dropped a line in her viral song “In Ha Mood,” where she lyricized the Chicago rapper’s name. Once Chano caught wind of the lyric, he took to Instagram with a poll, asking if the “Munch (Feelin You)” rapper was dissing him. More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reveals Her Love Of Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' AlbumIce Spice Reveals She Became A Rapper By Creating Captions For Social MediaIce Spice, Trippie Redd, Oddisee,...

11 HOURS AGO