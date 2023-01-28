ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

White House to End Covid-19 Emergency Declarations On May 11

(Bloomberg) -- The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, the latest signal that the administration is winding down its fight against the virus. Most Read from Bloomberg. The national emergency and public health emergency will be extended to that date and then lifted,...
forkast.news

Biden administration urges U.S. congress to pursue crypto regulation

Four senior officials in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration called for Congress to “step up its efforts” in regulating the cryptocurrency market in an announcement published on Friday. Fast facts. The officials warned it would be a “grave mistake” to enact legislation that would deepen ties between...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
SFGate

Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question

President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

‘Intellectually bankrupt’: Biden allies blast GOP debt-limit backup plan

The Biden administration warns of catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. But some Wall Street executives and analysts are starting to break from that script. A number of prominent financial experts at Bank of America, Barclays and other major firms are...
The Independent

GOP lawmaker confronted by CNN for ‘only caring about’ Biden and not Trump classified documents

Rep James Comer was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday whether he and other Republicans were holding Joe Biden to a double standard after refusing to criticise former president Donald Trump for his stash of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.The question came as the GOP, including Mr Comer, have vowed to investigate whether Mr Biden mishandled classified materials as they take power in the House. Mr Comer is set to lead at least some of that effort as the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the House’s main investigative body.He and other Republicans have faced...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy