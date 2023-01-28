Read full article on original website
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily disrupted the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday. “Simply put, using lawful means we hacked the hackers,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at a news conference. Officials said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, is among the world’s top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted health care. The FBI quietly accessed its control panel in July and was able to obtain software keys it used with German and other partners to decrypt networks of some 1,300 victims globally, said FBI Director Christopher Wray. How the takedown will affect Hive’s long-term operations is unclear. Officials announced no arrests but said, to pursue prosecutions, they were building a map of the administrators who manage the software and the affiliates who infect targets and negotiate with victims.
Unsecured Server Hack Exposes Vast U.S. Watchlisting System, Identities of Thousands on Government's 'No Fly List'
Last week, a security researcher uncovered an unsecured server run by the U.S. national airline, CommuteAir, which contained the identities of hundreds of thousands of individuals from the government's Terrorist Screening Database and "No Fly List," according to a report by The Daily Dot.
Harmony Bridge Hackers Move Nearly $27M Stolen Funds
On January 28 the culprits had transferred 17,278 Ether, or nearly $27 million. The exchanges were made aware of the suspicious transfers of funds. The North Korean hackers responsible for the June thefts from the Harmony Bridge are still attempting to launder the stolen monies. ZachXBT, a blockchain detective, disclosed on January 28 that the culprits had transferred 17,278 Ether, or nearly $27 million, over the course of the weekend.
The FBI just infiltrated the network of hackers responsible for the attack on BFM and SFR
A new newspaper, JVTech The FBI has just infiltrated the hackers responsible for the attack on the group of BFM and SFR. After months of investigation and infiltration, the FBI has just revealed the dismantling of a part of the Hive hacker group responsible for numerous attacks around the world, including in France.
A network of knockoff apparel stores exposed 330,000 customer credit cards
Since January 6, a database containing hundreds of thousands of unencrypted credit card numbers and corresponding cardholders’ information was spilling onto the open web. At the time it was pulled offline on Tuesday, the database had about 330,000 credit card numbers, cardholder names, and full billing addresses — and rising in real-time as customers placed new orders. The data contained all the information that a criminal would need to make fraudulent transactions and purchases using a cardholder’s information.
FBI dismantles ransomware gang Hive's website; $130 million in ransom payments averted
The FBI late Wednesday seized a cache of computer servers in Los Angeles supporting the group known as Hive, known to extort millions from victims.
Zacks Investment is the first firm that has hit the headlines of Google regarding data compromise and sources add that a single hack that took place between 2021 and 2022 result in the leak of information belonging to 820,000 customers. The company made an official announcement on this note and...
