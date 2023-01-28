Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine
US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
thenewscrypto.com
Philippines SEC Proposes Legislation For More Control Over Crypto Sector
The SEC would have the authority to prevent providers from levying excessive charges. The regulator is given the authority to establish its own regulations. In a new set of proposed regulations, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to expand its purview to include virtual currencies and to increase its control over the country’s crypto space.
CoinTelegraph
Philippines securities regulator seeks more authority to police the crypto industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope and beef up its authority over the local cryptocurrency industry under new draft rules. According to a Jan. 25 report in a local media outlet, the securities regulator put forward for public comment draft rules relating...
Rep. George Santos was paid by a company the SEC called a 'classic Ponzi scheme' but never disclosed the payments as a candidate, report says
Rep. George Santos said he left Harbor City in March 2021, but a lawyer reviewing the firm said he was paid after that date and didn't disclose it.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
KSAT 12
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land.
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China
U.S. House Republicans wrapped up their first week in the majority Thursday by passing with bipartisan support a bill to prohibit the Energy Department from selling the nation’s stockpile of crude oil to China or affiliated entities. The bill, written by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington, would prevent releases […] The post U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
NY Fund Manager Linked to Russian Oligarch Invested Big With Santos. Now He Claims He Was Conned.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. There is something odd about the relationship between GOP fabulist George Santos and Andrew Intrater, a sophisticated and wealthy New York financier, Republican donor, and cousin to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Intrater was one of Santos’ top political donors. At Santos’ behest, he invested hundreds of thousands of dollars with a firm where Santos worked. And even after this company was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of running a Ponzi scheme that threatened Intrater’s investment, Intrater and his domestic partner continued to pour money into Santos’ political campaign. What’s the explanation for his curious and sustained support for Santos? Intrater, Mother Jones has learned, the wealthy head of a sizable investment fund—seemingly as savvy an investor as they come—has told associates that he, like others, was conned by Santos.
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank's application to be supervised by the Fed
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank's application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank's proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks.
blockchain.news
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped
U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil from […] The post GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Mining in Residential Areas of Russia Might Face Ban Soon
Members of the group think the change would make the community safer from fires. Anton Tkachev thinks it’s a good idea to prohibit mining in residential areas. Russian presidential advisors on the Energy Committee of the State Council have proposed a ban on cryptocurrency mining in residential zones. Local media have stated that members of the group think the change would make the community safer from fires.
thenewscrypto.com
ChatGPT Predicts How Bitcoin Will End Fiat Currency
According to ChatGPT, “decentralised digital currencies” could be one way to end central banking. Parman advised the bot that DeFi is a “marketing term for what is actually centralised finance to defraud people.”. ChatGPT is an innovative artificial intelligence tool equipped to solve challenging problems, proficiently coding,...
thenewscrypto.com
Floki Inu DAO Passes the Proposal to Burn 4.97T Tokens
Floki Inu has finally approved the plan to burn 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens. The Floki Inu burn vote procedure was completed on Jan 29 with 99.97% approval. The Floki Inu DAO has finally announced the reduction of the FLOKI transaction tax and the proposal to burn the bridge tokens. And it has been claimed that the plan would be offered for voting on January 27, producing major price fluctuations immediately after it is released.
thenewscrypto.com
US Attorney: Sam Bankman-Fried Is Seeking to Sway Case Witnesses
The attorneys have requested the judge to restrict SBF’s access to encrypted messaging systems. Prosecutors are also looking to prohibit SBF from contacting former workers of FTX and Alameda Research. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the co-founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has reportedly attempted to influence the witnesses. In...
Russian oligarchs invest in US commercial real estate, bypassing sanctions as feds warn banks
The Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network warned banks to be on the lookout for Russian oligarchs trying to evade sanctions by investing in U.S. commercial real estate.
cryptoslate.com
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system
A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
coingeek.com
Indonesia’s new law could see virtual currencies classified as securities
Indonesia’s virtual currency ecosystem is set to undergo a massive upheaval following the introduction of a new legal framework. Under the latest legal regime, control of the virtual currency industry has been given to the country’s Financial Services Authority (OJK), away from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (CoFTRA). The change implies that Indonesian regulators are beginning to view the asset class as securities rather than commodities.
