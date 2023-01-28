ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart of a champion

By TREVAN PIXLEY SPORTS STAFF
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago
What better way to start the Golden Throne than with a history-making performance?

The Lewiston girls basketball team notched a 74-69 win Friday against Clarkston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. The 143 combined points were the most for a girls game in the rivalry’s history.

