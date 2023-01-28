Read full article on original website
Related
Marshfield surges past D.C. Everest boys basketball
MARSHFIELD – After a slow start, the Marshfield boys basketball team used a big run to grab control of the game and with it, take a stranglehold on the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship race. D.C. Everest scored the game’s first seven points before Marshfield surged ahead with 12-straight points...
WJFW-TV
Mosinee at Tomahawk Boys Basketball Highlights 1-27-23
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. …
d1sportsnet.com
Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin
4 star tight end Grant Stec has committed to Wisconsin. The 6-6, 220 pound Stec, from Harry D Jacobs High School in Algonquin IL, chose Wisconsin over 15 offers. He is rated the No. 10 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 212 overall. January 29, 2023.
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area
DE PERE - Allison Wettstein and Sophie Hafeman scored 18 points each as the Redbirds cruised past the Ships in Fox River Classic Conference action. Egan Bierowski added 14 points for De Pere. Manitowoc was led by Nena Swoboda with 18 points. Manitowoc 21 22 - 43 De Pere 38...
