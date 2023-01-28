ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WausauPilot

Marshfield surges past D.C. Everest boys basketball

MARSHFIELD – After a slow start, the Marshfield boys basketball team used a big run to grab control of the game and with it, take a stranglehold on the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship race. D.C. Everest scored the game’s first seven points before Marshfield surged ahead with 12-straight points...
MARSHFIELD, WI
d1sportsnet.com

Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin

4 star tight end Grant Stec has committed to Wisconsin. The 6-6, 220 pound Stec, from Harry D Jacobs High School in Algonquin IL, chose Wisconsin over 15 offers. He is rated the No. 10 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 212 overall. January 29, 2023.
MADISON, WI

