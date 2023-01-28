ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovington, NM

KRQE News 13

California murder suspect found in Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
Hobbs News-Sun

NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
