KRQE News 13
Dense fog in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
krtnradio.com
Tiger Boys Loose Big in District Games Saturday
The Santa Fe Indian School Braves travelled up from Santa Fe Saturday January 28, and took home a pair of wins leaving Raton a bit bewildered and asking what happened as both games saw 20 plus wins over the Tigers. In the JV game fans watched as the Raton ball...
