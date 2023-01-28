ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
HOBBS, NM
Los Huracanes to highlight Clovis Music Festival

CLOVIS, NM – The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce this week announced the lineup for the 2023 Clovis Music Festival, scheduled for April 14-15 at the Curry County Events Center. The full lineup includes:. • Friday, April 14 – Eli Young Band / Uncle Kracker. Multi-platinum hitmakers Eli...
CLOVIS, NM

