Hobbs News-Sun
NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances
On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
New Mexico State Police releases more information on Wednesday bus crash
Officials with the New Mexico State Police released more information about Wednesday morning's school bus crash in Roosevelt County.
debacacountynews.com
Los Huracanes to highlight Clovis Music Festival
CLOVIS, NM – The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce this week announced the lineup for the 2023 Clovis Music Festival, scheduled for April 14-15 at the Curry County Events Center. The full lineup includes:. • Friday, April 14 – Eli Young Band / Uncle Kracker. Multi-platinum hitmakers Eli...
‘Dangerous’ Clovis man indicted, stabbing death of wife, DA’s office said
A Curry County Grand Jury has indicted Lloyd Edwards of Clovis, NM for 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife. Officials say multiple inconsistent stories were given
abc7amarillo.com
Jane Doe: 4th victim of deadly house fire still unidentified 2 weeks later
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — The fourth victim of a deadly house fire in Clovis is still unidentified, two weeks later. The state Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) in Albuquerque is calling her “Jane Doe." "Jane Doe," Tia Nabours, 43, her boyfriend, Christopher James, 41, and Joshua...
