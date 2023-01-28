Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
2news.com
Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night
Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
2news.com
School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30
Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
FOX Reno
Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
Record-Courier
The Jan. 30, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno, are on delayed starts this morning due to icy conditions on the roads.They're opening at 10 a.m. Douglas School bus Route 202 at Lake Tahoe will be picking up students at main stops only. I heard...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
Record-Courier
Land sale paves way for Vista Grande
The completed sale of 28.73 acres of U.S. Forest Service land north of Jacks Valley Road opens the way for the extension of Vista Grande. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to accept right-of-way easements for the extension of the road and a water pipeline from just south of Topsy to Jacks Valley.
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
activenorcal.com
Beloved Tahoe Skier Killed in Avalanche in Japan
Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Frigid temps, wind to create dangerous conditions in High Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Lake Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Record-Courier
Collisions abound as snow brings slick conditions
Multiple collisions snarled highways around Carson Valley on Sunday as a winter weather advisory continues through 7 p.m. A storm brought light snow to Carson Valley with about 2 inches measured north of Genoa as of 1:30 p.m. A collision on Tramway near the entrance to Heavenly Stagecoach that snarled...
mynews4.com
Reports: South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Beloved professional skier Kyle Smaine from South Lake Tahoe died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to multiple reports. According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, was on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism when he was killed. A man that was with Smaine told the...
CBS Sports
UNLV vs. Nevada: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Nevada Wolf Pack lost both of their matches to the UNLV Rebels last season on scores of 58-69 and 54-62, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wolf Pack and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
2news.com
School Safety Concerns
The Washoe County School District tells us student behavior is one of the challenges they continue to deal with in the wake of the pandemic. Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible.
KOLO TV Reno
Big snowstorms mean more potholes across Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense storms left Reno streets covered in snow until recently. Now, road crews are working day and night to fill potholes around town. “This is a bigger year with the duration of storms we had and moisture content with the rain,” said Tim Hendricks, the City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager.
KOLO TV Reno
Mall Drive to close until June starting Monday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday for construction, RTC announced. The street will be closed from Jan. 30 until June as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. During the closure, access to and from the nearby shopping center will be detoured...
2news.com
RTC to Flip the Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows Pkwy./Wilbur May Pkwy. Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to activate a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Reno Vice Mayor and RTC Commissioner Devon Reese and City of Reno Councilmember Naomi...
