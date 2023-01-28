Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
2news.com
Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night
Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Record-Courier
Land sale paves way for Vista Grande
The completed sale of 28.73 acres of U.S. Forest Service land north of Jacks Valley Road opens the way for the extension of Vista Grande. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to accept right-of-way easements for the extension of the road and a water pipeline from just south of Topsy to Jacks Valley.
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 30, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno, are on delayed starts this morning due to icy conditions on the roads.They're opening at 10 a.m. Douglas School bus Route 202 at Lake Tahoe will be picking up students at main stops only. I heard...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a local JROTC teacher as December’s “Grand Hero”
Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Joshua Lappin, of Reno, will get a well-deserved weekend staycation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Lappin is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. During Lappin’s military career, he established himself as a hardworking leader. Rising through the ranks, he eventually earned CSM...
labroots.com
Climate Extremes, Risks, and Flooding | Mari Webb, PhD Student at the University of Nevada, Reno | Grad Student Highlights
Watching the sunset on a camping trip in the desert. (Credit: Drake McCrimmon) Mariana "Mari" Webb is a 3rd-year Hydrology PhD student at the Universty of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and the Desert Science Institute (DRI) whose research focuses on climate extremes, with an emphasis on the drivers and impacts of flooding. Webb is a recipient of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP), and is under the advisement of Dr. Christine Albano. This comes after earning her Bachelor's Degree in Geogrpahy and Environmental Earth Science from Dartmouth College, followed by working at Denali National Park in Alaska through the National Park Service's Geoscientists-in-the-Park program, then a water resource engineering firm on FEMA flood mapping.
2news.com
RTC to Flip the Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows Pkwy./Wilbur May Pkwy. Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to activate a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Reno Vice Mayor and RTC Commissioner Devon Reese and City of Reno Councilmember Naomi...
KOLO TV Reno
Saving for retirement just got easier
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For those who believe Social Security will get them through their retirement, think again. “When social security came out it was meant to provide approximately 40% of your retirement income,” says Richard Jay,. Jay says the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022, just might the be...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Record-Courier
Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time
Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
2news.com
Saturation Patrols Begin in Lyon County
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin Saturation Patrol starting Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, over one dozen deputies are set to patrol in Fernley. They'll be out for a 12-hour period into Saturday morning. Deputies will specifically be looking to make arrests for illegal drugs,...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles. Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering,...
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
