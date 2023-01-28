Watching the sunset on a camping trip in the desert. (Credit: Drake McCrimmon) Mariana "Mari" Webb is a 3rd-year Hydrology PhD student at the Universty of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and the Desert Science Institute (DRI) whose research focuses on climate extremes, with an emphasis on the drivers and impacts of flooding. Webb is a recipient of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP), and is under the advisement of Dr. Christine Albano. This comes after earning her Bachelor's Degree in Geogrpahy and Environmental Earth Science from Dartmouth College, followed by working at Denali National Park in Alaska through the National Park Service's Geoscientists-in-the-Park program, then a water resource engineering firm on FEMA flood mapping.

