5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State Wrestling Downs Iowa In Highly Anticipated BJC Dual
No. 1 Penn State wrestling took care of Iowa Friday night with an exciting 23-14 win over No. 2 Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center. It was a close matchup until the final bout, and the win marked head coach Cael Sanderson’s 100th career Big Ten victory. Onward State...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Downs No. 2 Iowa 23-14 In BJC Dual
Penn State wrestling (11-0, Big Ten 4-0) took on Iowa (12-1, Big Ten 5-1) in its second Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season Friday. Huge bouts from Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, and Max Dean all proved to be major in the tight dual. The Nittany Lions were down by two heading into intermission but battled back in the latter half of the dual to secure head coach Cael Sanderson’s 100th career Big Ten victory.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to No. 4 Iowa State in Ames
Coming off a win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestled the top-ranked dual team in the Big 12 on Sunday at Iowa State and fell, 18-11. The dual opened at 125 with Zach Blankenship falling to Caleb Fuessley. Daton Fix answered with a win at 133 to tie things back up at 3 heading into the 141-pound match.
Onward State
Penn State Football Graduate Assistant Deion Barnes Promoted To Analyst Role
Once a Nittany Lion, always a Nittany Lion. Penn State football head coach James Franklin made another change to his coaching staff by promoting Deion Barnes to the program’s offensive/defensive analyst and analytics coordinator. Barnes previously served as a graduate assistant and assistant defensive line coach under John Scott...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Jill Jennings Signs With Club De Fútbol Pachuca
Jill Jennings is taking her professional soccer career internationally. The former Penn State women’s soccer captain and center-back signed with Club de Fútbol Pachuca Femenil in Hidalgo, Mexico, as announced by the team Friday. Club de Fútbol Pachuca Femenil competes in the Liga MX Femenil league against 17...
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Suffers Humiliating 5-4 Loss Against No. 7 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-9-1 overall, 8-9-1 Big Ten) lost 5-4 to No. 7 Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8-0 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite being up 3-0 and eventually 4-2, the Nittany Lions conceded three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-4, suffering their first official series loss of the 2022-23 season.
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
Onward State
Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row
Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023
A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
who13.com
1/27 Senior Salute Larry & Cheryl Moody (Erin's parents)
AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. Well-known diversity leader arrested on sex abuse …. A metro social justice professional and former Equity Coordinator for the Des Moines Public School District has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge. Wells Fargo closing downtown Des Moines offices,...
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
