State College, PA

Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Downs No. 2 Iowa 23-14 In BJC Dual

Penn State wrestling (11-0, Big Ten 4-0) took on Iowa (12-1, Big Ten 5-1) in its second Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season Friday. Huge bouts from Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, and Max Dean all proved to be major in the tight dual. The Nittany Lions were down by two heading into intermission but battled back in the latter half of the dual to secure head coach Cael Sanderson’s 100th career Big Ten victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to No. 4 Iowa State in Ames

Coming off a win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestled the top-ranked dual team in the Big 12 on Sunday at Iowa State and fell, 18-11. The dual opened at 125 with Zach Blankenship falling to Caleb Fuessley. Daton Fix answered with a win at 133 to tie things back up at 3 heading into the 141-pound match.
AMES, IA
Onward State

Penn State Football Graduate Assistant Deion Barnes Promoted To Analyst Role

Once a Nittany Lion, always a Nittany Lion. Penn State football head coach James Franklin made another change to his coaching staff by promoting Deion Barnes to the program’s offensive/defensive analyst and analytics coordinator. Barnes previously served as a graduate assistant and assistant defensive line coach under John Scott...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
B100

This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa

The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
IOWA STATE
Onward State

Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row

Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
who13.com

Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6

Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
IOWA STATE
97X

A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023

A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
FOX 28 Spokane

Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
WELLSBURG, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
who13.com

1/27 Senior Salute Larry & Cheryl Moody (Erin's parents)

AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. Well-known diversity leader arrested on sex abuse …. A metro social justice professional and former Equity Coordinator for the Des Moines Public School District has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge. Wells Fargo closing downtown Des Moines offices,...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa

Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022

Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA

