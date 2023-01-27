Read full article on original website
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Zscaler, Axcelis Technologies, BJ's Wholesale Club and International Game Technology
Chicago, IL – January 30, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zscaler, Inc. ZS, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and International Game Technology IGT.
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
BUD or DEO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Beverages - Alcohol sector might want to consider either Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) or Diageo (DEO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
Premier, Inc. (PINC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Premier, Inc. (PINC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Will Medtronic (MDT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Medtronic (MDT), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device company has seen...
Assurant (AIZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Assurant (AIZ) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
After-Hours Earnings Report for January 31, 2023 : AMGN, AMD, SYK, CB, MDLZ, CP, EW, EA, IEX, SNAP, MTCH, WDC
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.04. This value represents a 7.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
What Makes Interpublic (IPG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Interpublic Group (IPG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
McDonald's Corporation MCD reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined year over year, while the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter's figure. McDonald's president and chief executive officer, Chris Kempczinski, stated, "While we expect short-term inflationary pressures to continue...
Will Ameriprise (AMP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Why LKQ (LKQ) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider LKQ (LKQ). This company, which is in the Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Transocean (RIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Linde (LIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Linde (LIN) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Voya Financial (VOYA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Voya Financial (VOYA) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Omnicom (OMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Omnicom (OMC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Xylem (XYL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Xylem (XYL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Analysts Estimate Atmos Energy (ATO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
The market expects Atmos Energy (ATO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
