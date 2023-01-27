The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.04. This value represents a 7.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

