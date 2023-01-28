ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
SYRACUSE, NY
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman's 32-point performance

Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7 points...
AKRON, OH
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
CLEVELAND, OH
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action

Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
CHICAGO, IL
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54

KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT

MISSISSIPPI (18-4) Davis 6-15 8-12 20, Scott 6-12 2-5 14, Singleton 3-4 1-2 7, Baker 4-13 1-1 9, Taylor 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-7 3-3 8, Igbokwe 1-2 0-1 2, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 15-24 76. ARKANSAS (17-7) Barnum 13-21 8-13 37, Carr 1-3...
JONESBORO, AR
Memphis 112, Indiana 100

Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
INDIANA STATE
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (32)21-18001. 18-37314. 3. Houston20-27083. 4. Virginia16-36626. 5. Alabama18-36592. 6. Kansas State18-36495.
KANSAS STATE
Northwestern beat Minnesota 81-61 for third straight win

EVANSTON, Ill. — Chase Audige scored 24 points and Northwestern beat Minnesota 81-61 on Saturday for the Wildcats' third straight win.Their 15th win matched last season's total for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) and moved them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with Rutgers.Audige shot 9 of 14 with three 3-pointers. Boo Buie had 21 points with eight assists. Robbie Beran added 14 points.Jason Battle scored 20 points to lead the Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9), who have lost five straight. Ta'Lon Cooper added 12 points. Minnesota was without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia for the second...
EVANSTON, IL
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72

KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
LAWRENCE, KS
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76

ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
ILLINOIS STATE
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54

STANFORD (21-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Demetre 3-3, Jump 2-6, Emma-Nnopu 1-3, Lepolo 1-5, Bosgana 1-6, Prechtel 0-2, Nivar 0-1) Blocked Shots: 13 (Brink 10, Betts 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Jones 1) Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nivar 2, Brink 1, Iriafen 1, Lepolo 1, Prechtel 1)
STANFORD, CA

