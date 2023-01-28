Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Porterville Recorder
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
Porterville Recorder
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman's 32-point performance
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7 points...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Porterville Recorder
Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
Purdue Center Zach Edey Recognized as Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
Purdue junior center Zach Edey garnered his fifth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 28.5 points and 11.0 rebounds over the team's last two games while shooting 60% from the floor.
PHOTO GALLERY: No. 1 Purdue Basketball Routs Michigan State at Mackey Arena
Purdue basketball handed Michigan State a 77-61 loss on Sunday at Mackey Arena and improved to 21-1 on the season, including a 10-1 mark in Big Ten play. Check out some of the best photos from the team's win.
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54
KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4) Davis 6-15 8-12 20, Scott 6-12 2-5 14, Singleton 3-4 1-2 7, Baker 4-13 1-1 9, Taylor 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-7 3-3 8, Igbokwe 1-2 0-1 2, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 15-24 76. ARKANSAS (17-7) Barnum 13-21 8-13 37, Carr 1-3...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (32)21-18001. 18-37314. 3. Houston20-27083. 4. Virginia16-36626. 5. Alabama18-36592. 6. Kansas State18-36495.
Northwestern beat Minnesota 81-61 for third straight win
EVANSTON, Ill. — Chase Audige scored 24 points and Northwestern beat Minnesota 81-61 on Saturday for the Wildcats' third straight win.Their 15th win matched last season's total for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) and moved them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with Rutgers.Audige shot 9 of 14 with three 3-pointers. Boo Buie had 21 points with eight assists. Robbie Beran added 14 points.Jason Battle scored 20 points to lead the Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9), who have lost five straight. Ta'Lon Cooper added 12 points. Minnesota was without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia for the second...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
Edey scores 38 as No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan State 77-61
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping No. 1 Purdue beat Michigan State 77-61 on Sunday. David Jenkins Jr. added a season-best 11 points as the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) won their eighth straight. Edey also had three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54
STANFORD (21-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Demetre 3-3, Jump 2-6, Emma-Nnopu 1-3, Lepolo 1-5, Bosgana 1-6, Prechtel 0-2, Nivar 0-1) Blocked Shots: 13 (Brink 10, Betts 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Jones 1) Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nivar 2, Brink 1, Iriafen 1, Lepolo 1, Prechtel 1)
Comments / 0