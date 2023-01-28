Recent Price Movement Movement in cotton benchmarks was mixed over the past month. Despite relatively wide intraday changes, movement in the March NY/ICE contract values were constrained within the range between 79 and 89 cents/lb that has held since early November. Prices for the December NY/ICE 2023 contract, reflecting market expectations for the 2023/24 crop year, have followed a gentle upward trend defined by a series of higher lows. That trend pulled prices up from 75 cents/lb in early November to values over 80 cents/lb. The A Index was stable over the past month, holding to levels near 100 cents/lb. Chinese prices represented by the...

10 HOURS AGO