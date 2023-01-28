Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Home Seller Profits Top 50% in 2022 Despite Market Slowdown
U.S. home sales in 2022 generated more profit for sellers than they have in the last three years, with Western and Southern regions seeing the biggest increases in investment returns. Home sellers nationwide realized a profit of $112,000 on the typical sale in 2022, up 21% from $92,500 in 2021...
Fact check: Social media post inflates egg price increases, omits other reasons for prices
In the last year, food prices have risen more than 10%, while egg prices have risen 137%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Agriculture Online
Choppy day ends with grains in the red | Thursday, January 19, 2023
After a choppy day of trade, corn closed down 5¢ to $6.76. Soybeans ended the day down 9¢ to $15.15. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says the next level of support for soybeans is at $15. CBOT wheat is down 9¢. KC wheat is down 10¢. Minneapolis...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
U.S. natural gas prices fell below $3 per million British thermal units this week for the first time in two years amid continuing warm weather that started a commodity selloff. Prices first dipped below $3 per MMBtu on Wednesday and were still there as of today, trading at a little...
agupdate.com
USDA report takes US soybean production lower
Like other grain commodities, the soybean market was looking for new news in the Jan. 12 reports from USDA to provide some direction. What many were expecting, however, they didn’t get. Among the reports USDA released were the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary,...
Higher gas prices adding to U.S. consumer woes
Higher prices could add to growing woes for consumers that were already spending less in December.
U.S. crude production expected to surpass 12 million barrels a day this year
(The Center Square) – U.S. crude production is expected to surpass its 2019 record this year, the U.S. Energy Information Agency projects, and surpass this year’s record next year. In its January 2023 Short-Term Energy Outlook, it forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023 and 12.8 million b/d in 2024, based on production forecasts in the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. ...
dcd.com
New Home Sales Inch Higher in December but Market Weakness Remains
While new home sales posted a modest gain in December, elevated mortgage rates and higher construction costs continue to hinder housing affordability and put a damper on consumer demand. Sales of newly built, single-family homes in December increased 2.3% to a 616,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate from a downwardly revised...
beefmagazine.com
Bulls and bears in 2023 cattle market
2023 could be quite a year in the cattle markets for profits and losses. That’s what a new report out from HTS Commodities shows. Tightening cattle supplies could be an asset for feeder cattle and live cattle prices. However, a recession and high interest rates could be problems for the industry.
via.news
Gerdau S.A., Intel, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Intel (INTC), Donegal Group (DGICA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) 2.13% 2023-01-21 01:42:07. Close to 2K companies listed in the Nasdaq and NYSE pay out dividends to its...
Monthly Economic Letter: January 2023
Recent Price Movement Movement in cotton benchmarks was mixed over the past month. Despite relatively wide intraday changes, movement in the March NY/ICE contract values were constrained within the range between 79 and 89 cents/lb that has held since early November. Prices for the December NY/ICE 2023 contract, reflecting market expectations for the 2023/24 crop year, have followed a gentle upward trend defined by a series of higher lows. That trend pulled prices up from 75 cents/lb in early November to values over 80 cents/lb. The A Index was stable over the past month, holding to levels near 100 cents/lb. Chinese prices represented by the...
agupdate.com
Corn, bean outlooks conflicted
The United States could potentially produce as many as 15 billion bushels of corn from a projected 92 million acres in 2023. Demand for that corn could rebound from 2022. But inflation and potential recession in export markets could tighten margins and dampen the outlook for 2023 and beyond, says Chad Hart, a professor of economics at Iowa State University.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn
Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans close up 24¢ | Monday, January 30, 2023
Soybeans ended a strong day of trade up 24¢. CBOT wheat is up 2¢. KC wheat is up 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is flat. Live cattle are up $2.55. Lean hogs are flat. Feeder cattle are up 30¢. Crude oil is down $1.80. S&P 500 futures are...
Comments / 0