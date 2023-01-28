Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
msn.com
Manchester United vs. Reading result, highlights as Casemiro shines in FA Cup win
A Brazilian masterclass from Casemiro, Antony and substitute Fred sent Manchester United on their way to a convincing 3-1 win over Reading and a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Two goals from Casemiro in the space of four second-half minutes put them on their way before...
I didn’t become a bad manager overnight – Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool record
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has not become a bad coach overnight but will not think about his legacy at the club until he has retired.Inconsistent results this season have left his side ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United with a match in hand, having already relinquished their hold on the Carabao Cup.But last season they were two games away from winning an unprecedented quadruple and Klopp is keen to put things in perspective.“I knew it would be difficult, absolutely. Last year was super-intense, much longer than we could have expected because...
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Yardbarker
Liverpool boss Klopp calls for perspective over underperforming season
Jurgen Klopp has responded to criticism of Liverpool's recent results, saying he has not become a bad manager overnight. Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four. Last season they were two games away from a quadruple, with Klopp now calling for perspective. "I didn't...
Mitoma’s magical winner for Brighton delivers knockout blow to Liverpool
Kaoru Mitoma displayed quick feet to stun Liverpool in injury time as Brighton progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win
Yardbarker
Manchester United make big decision on future of defender
Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
Yardbarker
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Hutchison: Salah is struggling
Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison says Mohame Salah is clearly struggling after their FA Cup defeat at Brighton. Hutchison, who played 60 times for the Reds, has bluntly described Salah's misfortune in front of goal this season. "When you look at the first goal big deflection, I think Liverpool were...
Yardbarker
Liverpool boss Klopp rejects need for late signings
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the prospect of making a late delve into the transfer market to bring in reinforcements. Klopp says they won't be buying despite watching his side exit the FA Cup following a 2-1 fourth round defeat to Brighton on Sunday. The Reds lost at...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Brighton v Liverpool: FA Cup Match Prediction
LFCTR match prediction for Liverpool's FA Cup tie tomorrow as they travel to Brighton for the second time in two weeks.
Yardbarker
Liverpool boss Klopp on FA Cup exit: Our away fans can see the improvement
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tried to be positive after their FA Cup elimination at Brighton. The Reds went in front at Falmer Stadium through Harvey Elliott's neat finish; however, Lewis Dunk deflected a shot from Tariq Lamptey to wrong-foot Alisson Becker and level before the break. The fourth-round tie was...
Yardbarker
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
Casemiro inspires Man Utd past Reading to reach FA Cup fifth round
Apt a tribute as it was, it probably was not the one Paul Ince wanted. As a Manchester United great returned to Old Trafford, his Reading side were condemned to defeat by a defensive midfielder who showed an eye for goal. It was a hallmark of Ince in his playing days and, when Reading were producing a display of admirable defiance, Casemiro delivered a five-minute brace. The breakthrough featured a late surge into the box that was reminiscent of the powerhouse in the United midfield three decades ago. The general feel, of a midfielder grabbing the game by the...
Report: Liverpool Manager 'Hopeful' Of Transfer After 'Massive Blow'
Key player expected to be sidelined for up to two months.
Yardbarker
Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match
Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
Soccer-Valencia part ways with coach Gattuso by mutual agreement
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Valencia have parted ways with manager Gennaro Gattuso by "mutual agreement" just over seven months after his appointment, the lowly LaLiga club announced on Monday.
Yardbarker
Napoli on course to beat impressive Juventus points record
Juventus ended the 2013/2014 season with 102 points, a record in Serie A, but the current Napoli side is on course to break that record. Napoli is having a superb season and after beating AS Roma yesterday, they now have 53 points from their first 20 matches of the season.
Yardbarker
Man Utd captain Maguire: Rashford will be frustrated
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suggested that striker Marcus Rashford would not have been too pleased at missing out on a club record. Rashford was taken off in the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, having failed to score in the game. If Rashford had...
Comments / 0