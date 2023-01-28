ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
The Independent

I didn’t become a bad manager overnight – Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool record

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has not become a bad coach overnight but will not think about his legacy at the club until he has retired.Inconsistent results this season have left his side ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United with a match in hand, having already relinquished their hold on the Carabao Cup.But last season they were two games away from winning an unprecedented quadruple and Klopp is keen to put things in perspective.“I knew it would be difficult, absolutely. Last year was super-intense, much longer than we could have expected because...
Yardbarker

Liverpool boss Klopp calls for perspective over underperforming season

Jurgen Klopp has responded to criticism of Liverpool's recent results, saying he has not become a bad manager overnight. Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four. Last season they were two games away from a quadruple, with Klopp now calling for perspective. "I didn't...
Yardbarker

Manchester United make big decision on future of defender

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
Yardbarker

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Hutchison: Salah is struggling

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison says Mohame Salah is clearly struggling after their FA Cup defeat at Brighton. Hutchison, who played 60 times for the Reds, has bluntly described Salah's misfortune in front of goal this season. "When you look at the first goal big deflection, I think Liverpool were...
Yardbarker

Liverpool boss Klopp rejects need for late signings

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the prospect of making a late delve into the transfer market to bring in reinforcements. Klopp says they won't be buying despite watching his side exit the FA Cup following a 2-1 fourth round defeat to Brighton on Sunday. The Reds lost at...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Yardbarker

Liverpool boss Klopp on FA Cup exit: Our away fans can see the improvement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tried to be positive after their FA Cup elimination at Brighton. The Reds went in front at Falmer Stadium through Harvey Elliott's neat finish; however, Lewis Dunk deflected a shot from Tariq Lamptey to wrong-foot Alisson Becker and level before the break. The fourth-round tie was...
Yardbarker

Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
The Independent

Casemiro inspires Man Utd past Reading to reach FA Cup fifth round

Apt a tribute as it was, it probably was not the one Paul Ince wanted. As a Manchester United great returned to Old Trafford, his Reading side were condemned to defeat by a defensive midfielder who showed an eye for goal. It was a hallmark of Ince in his playing days and, when Reading were producing a display of admirable defiance, Casemiro delivered a five-minute brace. The breakthrough featured a late surge into the box that was reminiscent of the powerhouse in the United midfield three decades ago. The general feel, of a midfielder grabbing the game by the...
Yardbarker

Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
Yardbarker

Napoli on course to beat impressive Juventus points record

Juventus ended the 2013/2014 season with 102 points, a record in Serie A, but the current Napoli side is on course to break that record. Napoli is having a superb season and after beating AS Roma yesterday, they now have 53 points from their first 20 matches of the season.
Yardbarker

Man Utd captain Maguire: Rashford will be frustrated

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suggested that striker Marcus Rashford would not have been too pleased at missing out on a club record. Rashford was taken off in the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, having failed to score in the game. If Rashford had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy