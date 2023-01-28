Read full article on original website
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Sienna Miller Wore Three Diamond Necklaces to Gucci’s Couture Week Party
Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician. Doillon said she's working on a new album...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel's spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf's spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli's spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand's runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels. Naomi wasn't the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Michelle Yeoh Sparkles in Sequins & Velvet Pumps at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Michelle Yeoh brought movie-star glamour to Giorgio Armani Privé's spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While arriving to the show on Tuesday — the same day she was announced as the nominee for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars, the first Asian woman in history to do so — Yeoh posed with her husband Jean Todt in a gleaming navy blazer. Coated in sequins, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star's Armani Privé piece included thin blue and pink stripes with pointed lapels and long sleeves. Paired with chic navy satin trousers, Yeoh accessorized with a red leather tortoiseshell-printed clutch...
Lisa Rinna Brings the Drama in Plunging Feathered Dress & Satin Pumps at Ashi Studio’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna served feathered drama for Ashi Studio's spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star sat in the front row alongside Diane Kruger. For the occasion, Rinna wore a dove-gray minidress with wide short sleeves and a plunging neckline, coated in delicate crystals and sprays of feathers. The dramatic piece took center stage for Rinna's look, which was smoothly accented by a slicked-back hairstyle, thin red bracelet and several bejeweled silver rings. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of soft pointed-toe...
It’s Official: Gucci Has a New Creative Director
Ending months of speculation over who would fill the biggest job opening in fashion, Gucci has appointed a new creative director: Sabato De Sarno. De Sarno, 39, is an industry veteran. He’ll be joining Gucci from Valentino, where he most recently oversaw men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. “Having...
Kelly Rutherford Blooms in Floral Dress & Boots at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show
Kelly Rutherford brought enchanting style to Rahul Mishra's spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris on Monday, the "Gossip Girl" star held court in Mishra's front row alongside Ashley Park and Law Roach. For the occasion, she wore a sweeping sheer cream gown with a curved neckline and cinched draping. Giving the piece a fairytale effect were varying embroidered flowers in hues of pink, red, orange and blue, embellished with delicate crystals. Rutherford chicly completed her outfit with small pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Rutherford slipped into a sharp pair of black leather boots.
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino's spring 2023 "Valentino Le Club Couture" show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy's greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Dove Cameron Sees Red in Dramatic Shirt Dress With Sheer Tights & 7-Inch Heels at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Dove Cameron gave lady in red a new meaning at the Valentino spring 2023 Haute Couture show today. The "Breakfast" singer arrived at the high-fashion affair in Paris in a full fiery red ensemble. For the occasion, Cameron donned a floor-length button-down shirt dress. The garment draped delicately off one shoulder and included a sharp collar, side slits and billowy sleeves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the Emmy Award-winning actress added a red rectangle Valentino handbag and dramatic red-winged eyeliner. She continued to accessorize with one dangling earring and a collection of midi rings. Cameron styled her hair in a high ponytail...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC
Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
Tilda Swinton Gleams in Smoky Sequins & Bow Pumps at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Tilda Swinton took sharp neutrals to new heights for Chanel's spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Swinton arrived in a two-toned Chanel outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a dark gray high-collared plaid sequined jacket with black buttons, crafted in the shape of woven tweed. Paired with long black satin trousers, the Oscar-winning actress' ensemble was finished with a thin ear cuff, delicate gold and diamond necklace and knit star-shaped black Chanel handbag. When it came to footwear, Swinton simply completed her outfit with a set of round-toed heels.
Sacai Reveals New Nike Magmascape Sneakers Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week Men’s: Release Date & More Details
Sacai’s latest collection by Chitose Abe included a new shoe surprise: the label’s collaborative take on Nike’s Air Footscape Woven sneakers. Revealed on Sunday in the brand’s spring 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the Paris runway featured several pairs of the style — titled the Magmascape. Though the original Footscape silhouette includes a woven stitched uppers across a thick ridged sole, Abe’s Magmascape brings it a utilitarian twist. The styles presented on the runway incorporated the Footscape Woven’s signature stitching with Abe’s own double-stitching, placed in an asymmetric panel atop quilted, faintly puffy two-toned nylon uppers. Giving the style...
A glamourous Parisian's haute couture wardrobe goes up for auction at Christie's
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A wardrobe owned by a Parisian woman who rubbed elbows with Yves Saint Laurent and other famous French designers is up for online auction at Christie's as Haute Couture week kicks off in Paris.
Gucci’s Gem of a Night, Oscar Buzz at Armani
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi's spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
Roll Up! Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture Offers a Twist of Fête
Apparently, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel had an affinity for animal décor. Her archives, as well as her restored apartment at 31 rue Cambon in Paris, reveal a heavy dappling of varying sculpted fauna. So, given the impression Madame Chanel’s interior taste had on her fashion legacy, its apt that Virginie Viard would eventually weave her elegant... The post Roll Up! Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture Offers a Twist of Fête appeared first on Grazia USA.
Gucci Poaches Valentino’s Sabato De Sarno to Be Its New Creative Director
Gucci has found its new creative director in Sabato De Sarno. Announced on Gucci’s Instagram on Saturday, De Sarno will take over the Italian brand’s aesthetic vision across its women’s and men’s categories, as well as accessories, leather and home goods. The designer also shared his new promotion in his own post on the social media platform, as well. “I’m proud, honoured, touched and excited,” De Sarno captioned his post, which has earned fanfare from insiders including Zendaya, Giovanna Engelbert, Bryanboy and Inez and Vinoodh. “I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the House’s new Creative Director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury industry,”...
